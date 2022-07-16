Aaron Morris fans rally to support late TikToker in wake of accident

Alan Bernal . 60 minutes ago

TikTok fans are showing up to raise funds after the loss of popular fitness influencer Aaron Morris, as friends and audiences remember the motivational content creator.

Shona Wilson, the Go Fund Me page organizer, created the fund shortly after the tragic incident on July 3. Those who are a part of his near half-million following have so far rocketed past the initial goal of £2,000 goal (~$2,370.90) to £6,687 (~$5,640.90).

And the count is still going. In the past few days, fans have continued to support the fundraiser while sharing in the memory of the 31-year-old TikToker.

The news of his passing quickly got around TikTok and created more moments for supporters to remember Morris. So far about 255 people have contributed to his fund.

Aaron Morris fans have exceeded the GoFundMe page goal.

His wife shared a message that lovingly remembered her husband while sharing her account of that tragic day.

“As many of you know, we lost Aaron yesterday,” the campaign page read. “Under circumstances that we only read about in books or watch on films. An accident that was no one’s fault but the eventuality could have been different.

“He laid there waiting for an ambulance with his wife, Sam by his side doing whatever she could to make him comfortable. They were supposed to be going away for the weekend to the lakes since it was Sam’s birthday. Dreaming of what was next in their fairytale.”

Aaron is survived by his wife, a step-child, three children, with twins on the way, the page said.

The Go Fund Me fundraiser gave people a chance to share condolence in this difficult time.

“RIP Aaron so sad to hear the news. Followed you on TikTok for a couple years. Sending loads of love to your family,” one fan said.

“Absolute tragedy, sincere condolences to all who knew Arron. Let’s hope he gets the send off he deserves and that the power of social media and the local community can support his loved ones at this devastating time,” another supporter said.