73-year-old Ms. Stephanie goes viral on TikTok for dance class videos

73-year-old Stephanie B. Walsh a.k.a. Ms. Stephanie is going viral on TikTok for her energetic dancing, garnering an adoring fanbase on the app.

While TikTok now sees a huge range of content uploaded to the app, dancing is one type of video that has always been popular on the platform. From Charli D’Amelio to Addison Rae, thousands have gone viral with their dance clips.

The latest, and perhaps most unexpected star to blow up thanks to their dance skills, is 73-year-old Stephanie B. Walsh, or Ms. Stephanie as she’s also known.

Ms. Stephanie started going viral on the app after videos of her dancing at the Fusion Fitness Club were uploaded by her fitness instructor, fiercefitnessty.

She can be seen giving the dances her all in several videos, and one of them has even reached 4 million likes and over 12 million views.

Fans adore her energy, and have flooded the videos of her dancing with praise. “I aspire to be like Ms. Stephanie when I grow up,” one comment with 60,000 likes read, another saying, “Ms. Stephanie understood the assignment! She be killing it!”

The owner of Fusion, Dajah Rene, told Newsweek: “Having Ms. Stephanie in class has shown everybody and every body that you don’t have to be a certain age, size, color or level of dance to be a part of our family.”

Walsh also explained that “if it hadn’t been for Fusion, Dajah and Ty, this chapter in the book of [her] life would not have been written.”

She has become so popular on social media, that she now even has an official fan page on Instagram, where they share pictures and videos of Stephanie for fans to see and interact with.

The Fusion Fitness Club has opened a fundraiser to help keep the doors to the club open. You can donate via their GoFundMe.