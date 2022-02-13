Logan Paul explains why he’d never fight Floyd Mayweather again

Logan Paul explained why he’d never fight Floyd Mayweather again under any circumstances, claiming the boxing legend is a “scumbag” for allegedly not paying him for their first fight.

Logan Paul shocked the world in 2021 after going the distance against Floyd Mayweather. It was a feat that nobody thought was possible given the difference in their boxing experience, but he managed to pull it off.

However, in December 2021, Logan revealed he still hadn’t been paid for the fight. After pleading for the money one last time, Logan reportedly threatened to take legal action against Mayweather to secure his bag.

For that reason, Logan told TMZ Sports that he would never fight him again under any circumstances. He warned others to do the same and revealed he had already knocked back a rematch.

Logan explained how chasing the money has soured his experience in professional fighting. “It’s honestly bullsh*t,” he said.

“We made that mistake. But you know it’s Floyd Mayweather. Before we fought him, we kind of were willing to do whatever. Now, after the fact, we’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot because he’s a f**king scumbag.”

Then, he warned others to tread lightly when dealing with Mayweather: “Everyone else who fights Floyd should know that. Don’t let him control the money.”

Finally, he said he wouldn’t fight him again under any circumstances and even knocked back a rematch. “No [I wouldn’t fight him again]. He wanted to. He reached out. But like, suck my d**k. I already got nothing, bro.”

However, Logan isn’t ready to hang up the gloves just yet. In January 2022, he seemingly accepted a fight offer from Whindersson, a Brazilian comedian and singer. If it happens, it will be his fourth-ever boxing match.

Meanwhile, his brother Jake has set his sights on stepping into the ring to take on UFC superstar Conor McGregor. However, the former double champion is still recovering from a gruesome leg break at UFC 264.