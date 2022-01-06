36-year-old TikToker ‘Candi’ dies after posting eerie final video

TikTok creator Candice Murley has been confirmed dead days after posting an eerie video on the platform, where she referenced ‘voices’ in her head going silent.

The TikTok user – known to many as ‘Candi’ – had over 27,000 followers on the platform. She would regularly share lip-sync videos, some of which eclipsed over 50,000 views.

Her family revealed she had passed away “unexpectedly” on Sunday, January 2.

The cause of death has not been shared, but just a day before she died she posted the following video, stating: “I hate it when the voices in my head go silent because then I don’t know what those f**kers are up to.”

Final TikTok video from Candice Murley

In a post on GoFundMe, Marsha McEvoy – her sister – encouraged people to watch her content and thanked the account’s fanbase for their support.

A statement on the website says: “We have received some news no one wants to hear. Tonight we lost a huge part of our family, my sister Candice. This was very unexpected, and our hearts are torn apart. Candice was so full of life and always lived life her own way.

“Most people knew her as Candi – famous for her TikToks. She had a fan base like no other, she was entertainment at her best, with her dancing and her cooking, and let’s not forget her scatter singing with her mic. Let’s now look back at all her videos and keep them as our keepsakes to keep us smiling while we deal with this loss, she will be missed terribly by many.”

The page has been created as the family was not financially prepared for the loss of the 36-year-old, and contributions will be used to cover funeral costs.

At the time of writing, over $17,000 CAD has been raised, which eclipses the $15,000 goal set.

Marsha added a comment to the thread of donations, thanking people for their support.

She said: “We are so overwhelmed with the support at this time, Candice was loved by so many and it certainly shows. Anything left over after her funeral expenses are taken care of including her headstone will be put in a trust for her Son Maxwell. Thank you for your donations and your shares.”