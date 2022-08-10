26-year-old TikToker & OnlyFans creator stabbed to death in bathtub

A 26-year-old Russian TikToker and OnlyFans content creator was found stabbed to death in a bathtub in her apartment in St Petersburg.

Anastasia Grishman, also known as Anastasia Khamlovskaya, was a TikToker and tattoo artist whose videos had amassed millions of views on the platform had reportedly vanished a week prior.

According to a British newspaper, Anastasia’s body was discovered after friends couldn’t get in touch with her and the police were alerted, resulting in them checking out her flat.

Police say Grishman had been stabbed in the neck six times and her body was left in her apartment’s bathtub.

Following the discovery, a manhunt began for Grishman’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Dmitry Chernyshov, who had helped the TikToker and model film her videos.

Chernyshov reportedly has a criminal record including theft and evasion of military service. He was arrested and charged with the murder.

Media reports say that the suspect admitted to killing hisTikToker girlfriend, though the motive remains unknown at this time.

Anastasia is not the first TikToker to be murdered in 2022. Earlier this year, 29-year-old Sania Khan, a photographer was reportedly shot by her ex-husband, Raheel Ahmed, before he turned the gun on himself.