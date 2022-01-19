100 Thieves, FaZe and LOUD dominate as most viewed esports orgs on TikTok in 2021

TikTok has become one of the key driving forces for content views in esports, and some organizations are killing it more than others. Here are the most-watched esports orgs on TikTok throughout 2021.

TikTok is the home of countless viral phenomena, across a range of subjects, genres, and demographics.

Esports is no stranger to TikTok, either, with top pros, streamers, and organizations utilizing the app to its fullest extent.

But which orgs managed to pick up the most views above their competition? With some surprise standouts and the biggest names in the industry, here are the top 10.

The Twitter thread embedded below from Brandon Husebo ranks the top 10 most viewed esports orgs on TikTok, sorted by total views as well as providing average viewership per post.

Topping the list is Brazilian organization LOUD, with 383m views and approximately 1.1m views per post.

Elsewhere, notable orgs such as 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, NRG, and Call of Duty League side Toronto Ultra round out the top 10.

Call of Duty League franchise Toronto Ultra’s inclusion in the list will definitely surprise some esports experts, especially since they’re nowhere near as big in the content world as the likes of FaZe and 100 Thieves.

Husebo goes into more depth on each org’s TikTok pages in the thread, looking at their engagement rates and overall growth, among other things.

There’s clearly a huge market for esports orgs to reel in viewers on TikTok, but some are just doing it better than others.