Elden Ring record holder responds to new update killing speedruns

Elden Ring’s first major patch has nerfed a selection of OP items. Now, Elden Ring speedrunning community is reacting to what could be the end of an era.

Since its release, Elden Ring players have created some seriously OP builds by taking advantage of certain items that allowed them to become close to unstoppable. The Mimic Tear, Hoarfrost Stomp, Sword of Night and Flame, and Royal Knight’s Resolve all have been nerfed, severally decreasing the power of builds that relied upon them.

Elden Ring’s speedrunner community used several of these items in tandem to move through the game in record time, creating some of the best speedruns we’ve ever seen. Now, some speedrunners are lamenting the game’s last patch, claiming it effectively ends their runs.

This includes the current world record holder, Distortion2, who’s broken the Elden Ring speedrunning record five times since the game came out. Many of the previous records he broke were also his own since he took the crown from fellow speedrunner, LilAggy.

Distortion2 made his feelings known on Twitter, posting, “Rip Elden Ring Speedruns”.

In an interview with Eurogamer, the second Elden Ring speedrunning world record holder, LilAggy, revealed the community will continue their efforts, but the latest patch “has definitely changed things for the speedrun quite a bit”.

Will Elden Ring Speedruns continue?

It remains to be seen if the speedrunning community will find new ways to blitz through the game, but it appears the current set of Elden Ring speedruns are over. Will that stop the community from trying though? Probably not.

This may mean that Distortion2 is able to hang on to his world record forever. Although Elden Ring’s secrets are still being discovered, so perhaps a new contender will arise despite FromSoftware’s efforts to balance the game.