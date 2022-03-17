Ash of War: Hoarfrost Stomp is one of the most useful skills in Elden Ring, especially for speedrunners, but it can be tricky to find if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Here’s where to find it.

Elden Ring has all kinds of different skills and tools to help players take on the game’s most difficult challenges. Ash of War: Hoarfrost Stomp is one of the most useful ones, and it’s been essential for speedrunning up until now.

The reason for that is twofold. First, it’s easy to find and can be picked up early in a run. Second, it allows users to cast Hoarfrost Stomp — a strong ranged spell that deals lots of damage and disrupts attack animations.

Advertisement

Naturally, that makes it the perfect tool for speedrunners who typically have underleveled characters. However, it’s also a great tool for regular players too, especially when paired with Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes.

Where to find Ash of War: Hoarfrost Stomp in Elden Ring

Ash of War: Hoarfrost Stomp is dropped by an invisible scarab found in the shallow pool of water to the southeast of Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes. Make your way there, kill the scarab, and it’s yours for the taking.

Look for the trail of footsteps in the pool of water and follow them until you find the scarab. Once defeated, it will drop Ash of War: Hoarfrost Stomp, which can then be equipped on a melee weapon at a Site of Grace.

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can also use Hoarfrost Stomp by finding the Icerind Hatchet. It comes with the ability already attached and can be found in a ruined building southwest of Raya Lucaria in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Although this Ash of War was nerfed heavily in the Elden Ring 1.03 update, it’s still one of the best options when it comes to staggering enemies. With a longer cast time, you’ll have to time it more precisely, but the effect is still just the same.

A well-placed hit with Hoarfrost Stomp can cancel the attack animation of almost any target in Elden Ring, including bosses. Thus, it’s still a viable option as you journey through The Lands Between.

Advertisement

That’s all there is to it! If you’re looking for more ways to overcome the difficult challenges in Elden Ring, we’ve got plenty of guides to help. You can find them by clicking here or by clicking any of the links below.

Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Margit the Fell Omen | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick | Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted | Elden Ring Red Wolf of Redagon | Elden Ring Rennala | Elden Ring Flying Dragon Agheel | Elden Ring horse guide | How to beat Radahn | How to Beat Godfrey