How to get the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring: Map location

The Sword of Night and Flame is one of the best weapons in Elden Ring, which means Tarnished will want to locate it as soon as possible. So, here’s where you can find this magical sword.

While the Elden Ring Moonveil Katana has proven incredibly popular in PvP, the Sword of Night and Flame is also a strong meta option. In fact, this magic-imbued sword can completely trivialize the game’s toughest enemies, which is largely down to its Unique Skill – Night and Flame Stance.

When activated, the Sword of Night and Flame unleashes a beam of magical energy that continuously bombards foes from afar. This enables players to quickly eliminate their opponents without having to rely on melee combat, which makes it great for mage-based builds.

Advertisement

However, locating this weapon can be a little tricky, especially if you don’t know where to search in the vast world of The Lands Between. Fortunately, our Elden Ring Sword of Night and Flame location guide has you covered.

Sword of Night and Flame location in Elden Ring

The Sword of Night and Flame is located in a locked room in Caria Manor. If you wish to gain access to this location, then simply follow the tips outlined below:

Travel to the Kingsrealm Ruins in the northeastern corner of the map.

Follow the path until you reach the walled manor house.

Make your way through Caria Manor until you reach the Manor Upper Level Site of Grace.

Take the elevator down to the lower level.

Follow the path, avoiding the magical traps and enemies.

Once you see the building on the left-hand side, simply jump off the walkway and onto the roof.

Continue dropping down until you reach the ground floor.

Once you’ve done the above, you should see a chest at the bottom. Interact with it and you’ll be rewarded with the Sword of Night and Flame.

Advertisement

Read More: Where to find Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring

It’s important to note that this weapon requires 24 points in both Intelligence and Faith, so make sure you level these up stats before using it.

Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

Elden Ring Uchigatana | Elden Ring Moonveil Katana | How to change your appearance in Elden Ring | How to respec your character | Academy Glintstone Key | Smithing Stones | Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Margit the Fell Omen | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick | Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted | Elden Ring Red Wolf of Redagon | Best Elden Ring settings