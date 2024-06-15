Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree global release schedule revealed

Elden Ring fans now know exactly what time they can expect Shadow of the Erdtree to drop in their region when release day rolls around on June 21.

The official Elden Ring X/Twitter page has blessed fans by announcing when the DLC will drop in specific regions. Tarnished may have to forego sleep to explore the Realm of Shadow as soon as possible.

Bandai Namco

The infographic above details the precise times the DLC will drop in the mentioned regions’ time zones. The console and PC versions of the expansion will receive a slight difference in their release times depending on location.

Article continues after ad

Release times for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree by region

REGION PC RELEASE DATE + TIME CONSOLE RELEASE DATE + TIME Los Angeles, USA June 20, 3:00pm PDT June 20, 9:00pm PDT Houston, USA June 20, 5:00pm CDT June 20, 11:00pm CDT New York, USA June 20, 6:00pm EDT June 21, Midnight local time EDT Bogota, Colombia June 20, 5:00pm COT June 21, Midnight local time COT Rio De Janeiro, Brazil June 20, 7:00pm BRT June 21, Midnight local time BRT London, United Kingdom June 21, 12:00am BST June 21, Midnight local time BST Paris, France June 21, 12:00am CEST June 21, Midnight local time CEST Cape Town, South Africa June 21, 12:00am SAST June 21, Midnight local time SAST Cairo, Egypt June 21, 1:00am EEST June 21, Midnight local time EEST Moscow, Russia June 21, 1:00am MSK June 21, Midnight local time MSK Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 21, 1:00am AST June 21, Midnight local time AST Singapore, Singapore June 21, 6:00am SGT June 21, Midnight local time SGT Bangkok, Thailand June 21, 6:00am UTC +7 June 21, Midnight local time UTC +7 Beijing, China June 21, 6:00am UTC +8 June 21, Midnight local time UTC +8 Soule, South Korea June 21, 7:00am KST June 21, Midnight local time KST Tokyo, Japan June 21, 7:00am JST June 21, Midnight local time JST Sydney, Australia June 21, 8:00am AEST June 21, Midnight local time AEST Wellington, New Zealand June 21, 10:00am NZST June 21, Midnight local time NZST

As the timing states, players in Asia and Europe will receive the DLC before North America, with PC receiving it slightly earlier in some regions but later in others.

Players who pre-order the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will also receive the “Ring of Miquella” gesture as a bonus, pictured below.

Article continues after ad

Bandai Namco

That’s all the information regarding the regional release times for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Keep up to date with the game by learning what’s changed with the latest patch before the DLC releases on June 21.