GamingElden Ring

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree global release schedule revealed

Tristan Stringer
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree possible bossFromSoftware

Elden Ring fans now know exactly what time they can expect Shadow of the Erdtree to drop in their region when release day rolls around on June 21.

The official Elden Ring X/Twitter page has blessed fans by announcing when the DLC will drop in specific regions. Tarnished may have to forego sleep to explore the Realm of Shadow as soon as possible.

Elden Ring shadow of the Erdtree DLC drop times by regional timezoneBandai Namco

The infographic above details the precise times the DLC will drop in the mentioned regions’ time zones. The console and PC versions of the expansion will receive a slight difference in their release times depending on location.

Release times for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree by region

REGIONPC RELEASE DATE + TIMECONSOLE RELEASE DATE + TIME
Los Angeles, USAJune 20, 3:00pm PDTJune 20, 9:00pm PDT
Houston, USAJune 20, 5:00pm CDTJune 20, 11:00pm CDT
New York, USAJune 20, 6:00pm EDTJune 21, Midnight local time EDT
Bogota, ColombiaJune 20, 5:00pm COTJune 21, Midnight local time COT
Rio De Janeiro, BrazilJune 20, 7:00pm BRTJune 21, Midnight local time BRT
London, United KingdomJune 21, 12:00am BSTJune 21, Midnight local time BST
Paris, FranceJune 21, 12:00am CESTJune 21, Midnight local time CEST
Cape Town, South AfricaJune 21, 12:00am SASTJune 21, Midnight local time SAST
Cairo, EgyptJune 21, 1:00am EESTJune 21, Midnight local time EEST
Moscow, RussiaJune 21, 1:00am MSKJune 21, Midnight local time MSK
Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaJune 21, 1:00am ASTJune 21, Midnight local time AST
Singapore, SingaporeJune 21, 6:00am SGTJune 21, Midnight local time SGT
Bangkok, ThailandJune 21, 6:00am UTC +7June 21, Midnight local time UTC +7
Beijing, ChinaJune 21, 6:00am UTC +8June 21, Midnight local time UTC +8
Soule, South KoreaJune 21, 7:00am KSTJune 21, Midnight local time KST
Tokyo, JapanJune 21, 7:00am JSTJune 21, Midnight local time JST
Sydney, AustraliaJune 21, 8:00am AESTJune 21, Midnight local time AEST
Wellington, New ZealandJune 21, 10:00am NZSTJune 21, Midnight local time NZST

As the timing states, players in Asia and Europe will receive the DLC before North America, with PC receiving it slightly earlier in some regions but later in others.

Players who pre-order the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will also receive the “Ring of Miquella” gesture as a bonus, pictured below.

Tarnished performing the ring of miquella elden ring shadow of the erdtree dlc pre order bonus gestureBandai Namco

That’s all the information regarding the regional release times for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Keep up to date with the game by learning what’s changed with the latest patch before the DLC releases on June 21.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.