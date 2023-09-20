Jadon Sancho spotted playing EA FC 24 during Man Utd’s Champions League game

While Manchester United is in Germany for a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, fans spotted Jadon Sancho playing EA FC 24.

In 2021, Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United on a $99.98 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. The talented English winger made 137 appearances for the German club, scoring 50 goals over a four-year span. Expectations were sky-high for the talented 21-year-old, but those hopes have soured.

After two lackluster seasons as a Red Devil, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag called out Sancho for poor training performances in September 2023. ESPN reported that the pair met to “clear the air,” but rumors suggest the talks went poorly and the relationship completely broke down.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Everything culminated with Sancho allegedly asking to leave Old Trafford in January. The English winger is currently training away from the squad, yet he’s allegedly found a new way to stay preoccupied.

Sancho caught playing EA FC 24 during Manchester United match

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition gives players seven days of early access starting on September 22. However, EA content creator program members already have access to the game and started sharing gameplay on September 19.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans aren’t exactly sure if this screenshot below was taken before or during Manchester United’s September 20 Champions League match against Bayern Munich, but players allegedly caught Sancho playing EA FC 24 during the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The image shows AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham allegedly in the Club’s Drop-In match as well.

EA FC 24 streamer JCC confirmed in an X post that Jadon Sancho joined him to play Clubs matches. And before jumping to any conclusions, the Manchester United winger could have easily logged off to support his team when the Champions League match started.

It would certainly add fuel to the transfer saga though, if Sancho did decide to play EA FC 24 instead of watching the game.