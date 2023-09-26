Ex-FIFA pro Kurt banned from EA FC 24 three years after first ban

Former FIFA pro and streamer Kurt ‘Kurt0411’ Fenech has been banned from EA SPORTS FC too after trying to make a return to the series after three years.

Tensions between EA SPORTS and Kurt stem all the way back to FIFA 20, when the Maltese streamer and former pro player was banned from the game for breaking code of conduct.

The then-FIFA developers put out a statement in early 2020 stating that they wouldn’t “tolerate threatening behavior” from the streamer and that he had “crossed a line” with personal attacks. Kurt called the handling of his ban “ridiculous” and after a FreeKurt campaign failed, he stepped away from the game to focus on other football-based content.

With EA SPORTS moving on from the FIFA name and renaming their iconic football series EA SPORTS FC, it may have seemed like everyone would get a fresh start. However, that hasn’t been the case for Kurt.

Kurt0411 banned from EA SPORTS FC after trying to make return

During his September 25 stream on Kick, the Maltese streamer had managed to launch the game, buy packs and FC Point, and start completing SBCs without any issues.

He’d been playing for around 20 minutes when, after returning to his club to check out some of the players he’d packed, the game froze. After restarting it, he was met with a message about his account being disabled and that he’d been banned again.

“These guys are funny man. It’s been four years, bro. It’s been four years,” a dismayed Kurt said. “Four years and they still can’t let it go, kind of interesting that the spoiler still lives rent free in their head, but alas. It was good while it lasted.”

A number of prominent community members also urged EA SPORTS to “get over it” and let Kurt play the game again.

Given that they’ve banned him again and it’s been three years since his initial suspension, it appears that the devs won’t be getting over it anytime soon, and the Maltese streamer will remain banned.

