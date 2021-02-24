 Banned FIFA pro Kurt breaks silence and accuses EA of creating “toxic community” - Dexerto
Banned FIFA pro Kurt breaks silence and accuses EA of creating “toxic community”

Published: 24/Feb/2021 17:01

by Jacob Hale
Kurt0411 speaks out on FIFA ban one year later
YouTube: Kurt0411

Kurt

Kurt Fenech is one of the most well-known names in FIFA, despite his ban from the EA SPORTS franchise putting him completely out of action in FIFA 21.

The Maltese star was, at the peak of his career, one of the greatest FIFA players in the world. Not only that, but he always had his fair share of fanfare following him, as one of the most outspoken critics of the title on top of his insane skill.

During the FIFA 20 season, tensions started to heat up between Kurt and EA, before he was finally banned in February 2020 for breaking their Code of Conduct. As a consequence of his ban, he is not allowed to play any EA games at all.

After trying out FIFA competitor PES for a short while, Kurt went almost radio-silent on the YouTube front, not uploading for months and barely addressing his ban — until now.

Kurt at FIFA event before ban
EA SPORTS
Kurt has always been one of EA’s most vocal critics.

In a February 23 YouTube upload, Kurt revealed that he is still completely banned from FIFA and has not been able to play this entire time.

In the video, he also says that the handling of his ban has been “ridiculous” and questioned their stated commitment to mental health awareness.

Kurt goes on to specify that his ban came as a result of EA saying that he fostered a “toxic community” around the game — but suggests that it’s got even worse since. He also passes the blame on to EA themselves, saying that they are the reason for toxicity within the community, having failed to take action against users who actually violate terms of service.

“This is where I do take issue,” he said. “They told me I created an unhealthy community. Over the past year without me, what changed? It’s more toxic than it’s ever been! I know who is [responsible]. It’s not me… It’s they themselves.”

Kurt goes on to explain that he won’t make excuses for the things he has said and done in the past leading up to his ban, but tells EA that they need to take some responsibility too.

Finally, he commends 14-year-old Anders Vejrgang, the FIFA star who went on an insane 536 match unbeaten run in FUT Champs as one of his favorite sources of entertainment, but now his streak is gone Kurt “doesn’t know what’s left.”

Though Kurt says he would love to come back, there’s no word yet on if or when that could ever happen. He did try to a few times on Twitch immediately following his initial ban, though we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds.

Leeds United sign NiP’s Ollelito for FIFA 21 ePremier League

Published: 24/Feb/2021 17:00

by Jacob Hale
Ollelito representing Leeds United and Ninjas in Pyjamas ePremier League FIFA 21
NiP/Leeds United

ePremier League FIFA 21 Ninjas in Pyjamas

Premier League side Leeds United have officially confirmed the signing of Ninjas in Pyjamas’ FIFA 21 star Olle ‘Ollelito’ Arbin to represent them in the upcoming ePremier League tournament.

The 19-year-old Swede was had a very successful couple of seasons, including lifting the FUT Champions Cup in Atlanta in 2020, and is currently Europe’s 5th-ranked Xbox player.

This will be Leeds’ first appearance in the annual ePremier League tournament, having been promoted last season to join England’s most elite group of clubs.

ollelito atlanta fifa 20 champions cup
EA SPORTS
Ollelito is one of FIFA’s top stars.

Ollelito will also play alongside Leeds United’s star striker Patrick Bamford and wing-back Gjanni Alioski in the ePL Club Playoffs, broadcast live to Leeds United’s Twitch and YouTube channels on March 2.

“We are delighted to have Ollelito represent Leeds in the ePL,” said Paul Bell, Executive Director at Leeds United. “It’s the first time the club has been able to participate and to have someone of his pedigree play for the club, puts us in a very competitive position.”

NiP’s Chief Operating Officer, Jonas Gundersen, was similarly optimistic. He said: “I can’t wait to see Olle represent Leeds. It’s a perfect match having him march on in the ePL under their banner while having our support behind him. Now, let’s get it!”

For more information on the ePremier League, including playoff dates and club representatives, make sure to head over to the official ePL website.