Virtus.pro Dota roster disqualified after player uses Russian pro-war symbol

Beyond the Summit has disqualified the Virtus.pro Dota roster, competing under the name Outsiders, after Ivan ‘Pure’ Moskalenko allegedly drew a Russian pro-war symbol, Z, on his mini map during a pause.

“Outsiders is disqualified from the DPC EEU Tour 2 Regional Playoffs. Mind Games will receive a retroactive forfeit win for their match earlier today. All future matches Outsiders would have played are forfeit as well,” the BTS Dota account said on Twitter.

The moment was highlighted by several Twitter users and prompted Virtus.pro to release a video before the ban with the player who drew it, Pure, explaining what happened.

“There was a long pause in the game. The guys and I were talking and drawing on the mini map. When we realized what exactly me drawing turned out to be, we tried to cover it up. I didn’t mean to offend anyone, it all happened by accident. Peace to all,” Pure said in the video.

In videos of the incident, Pure can be seen drawing the symbol and then quickly drawing over it.

Когда пытаешься весь интернет наебать что вышло случайно. Жаль ты тварь намеренно все дорисовывал. pic.twitter.com/JPpfqiS1GD — Виктор Волков (@KoTHunt) April 29, 2022

Because of the disqualification, Outsiders will miss the ESL One Stockholm 2022 Major, the first Major of the season for the esport.

The Vistus.pro Dota lineup was competing under the name Outsiders to continue to compete in the Dota Pro Circuit due to tournament organizers and esports developers keeping Russian-state backed organizations out of their competitions.

Gambit Esports has had to do the same thing in Valorant and Counter-Strike, before the team moved to Cloud9, with its rosters.

This is not the first time the Russian organization has been in hot water, as it also incurred a ban from the ESL Pro League in March 2022.