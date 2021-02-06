Logo
Dota2

Dota 2 pro 444 passes away age 25

Published: 6/Feb/2021 18:48

by Calum Patterson
Pain gaming 444
EPICENTER

Brazilian Dota2 professional player Anderson ‘444’ Santos has passed away at the age of 25.

  • 444, also known as Bob, had been battling with complications for over a month.
  • Represented paiN gaming, who he featured for at two majors.
  • Passed away at 25 years old.

According to Santos’ sister, he passed away in an intensive care unit in Manaus, Brazil on February 6, and despite multiple resuscitation attempts, succumbed to the sickness caused by the ongoing pandemic. Fans had raised money in January to help pay for treatment, amassing R$6000.

444, also known as simply ‘Bob’ and ‘Bob444’, had most recently played for paiN Gaming, who he represented at the MDL Disneyland Paris Major and the EPICENTER Major in 2019. His biggest winnings came at DOTA Summit 10 in July 2019, where paiN finished runners up.

The organization released their entire Dota2 roster in April 2020.

pain gaming 444
paiN Gaming
444 joined paiN Gaming in March 2019.

A shortage of space in intensive care units in Brazil meant he was cared for between both hospital and at home. Globoesports reports that Santos had an infection caused by low blood oxygenation.

“444 even breathed with the help of oxygen cylinders, but showed a slow improvement and was doing lung physiotherapy exercises,” the Brazilian outlet reports. On Saturday, February 6, he had difficulty breathing, could not hold out and died, despite numerous attempts at resuscitation.

Tributes paid to 444

Fellow Dota pro players, analysts and casters paid tribute to 444 following news of his passing.

Former teammate fHn said he was “a spectacular human being with an insanely good heart […] Dota is in mourning.”

Streamer Aedrons said also paid tribute to 444, writing, “in my memories you will continue with beautiful plays.”

On January 21, 444’s sister had shared progress of the money raised for him, largely from the South American Dota community.

On February 6, she confirmed his passing: “He had a good chat with daddy and our grandmother. Now he rests.”

Dota2

Dota 2’s Newbee banned from all Valve events after match-fixing scandal

Published: 3/Jan/2021 11:04

by Joe Craven
Newbee

Valve

Chinese esports organization Newbee, and its entire Dota 2 roster, have been permanently banned from all Valve competitions, following a match-fixing controversy from May 2020. 

Newbee is one of China’s better-known esports organizations, particularly when it comes to Dota 2. Established in 2014, the team has accumulated over $13,000,000 in total earnings – mostly in part thanks to Dota2’s TI.

Back in May, Newbee was plunged into one of the biggest controversies in Chinese esports history, after their entire roster was implicated in a match-fixing scandal.

The team, consisting of Xu ‘Moogy’ Han, Yin ‘AQ’ Rui, Wen ‘Wizard’ Lipeng, Yan ‘Waixi’ Chao, and Zeng ‘Faith’ Hongda, was found to have been match-fixing in a number of competitions, including the China Dota 2 Pro League Season 2 and DPL-CDA Professional League Season 1. 

Moogy from Dota 2
StarLadder
Moogy is one of the Newbee roster implicated in the match-fixing scandal.

After the scandal came to light back in May 2020, the team was promptly banned from all events organized by ImbaTV, Mars Media, and CDA. They were also immediately disqualified from the aforementioned leagues in which the fixed matches took place.

Following the revelations and tournament bans, many fans were waiting for further bans, particularly from Valve sanctioned event, as well as Perfect World. Both came in early 2021, with the news being confirmed that the organization and all 5 players implicated have been permanently banned from Valve events. That includes The International, which Newbee won back in 2014.

Dota2 confirmed the bans on their official Weibo account. The following screenshot is a translation.

Dota2 on Weibo
Weibo
Confirmation of the bans on Dota2’s Weibo account.

Dota 2 insider ‘Wykrhm Reddy’ also confirmed the news on January 3, stating that the reason is match-fixing.

The news did not come as a major surprise, but many fans were disappointed with the confirmation given the stardom of some players, particularly Faith and Moogy.

Following on from the controversy, Newbee parted company with AQ, Wizard and Waixi in August of 2020. None of them have officially found a new roster.

For the time being, Faith and Moogy remain on Newbee’s roster but, with indefinite bans pretty much across the board now, it looks like their time competing in Dota 2 is nigh on over.