Dota 2 pro 444 passes away age 25

Brazilian Dota2 professional player Anderson ‘444’ Santos has passed away at the age of 25.

According to Santos’ sister, he passed away in an intensive care unit in Manaus, Brazil on February 6, and despite multiple resuscitation attempts, succumbed to the sickness caused by the ongoing pandemic. Fans had raised money in January to help pay for treatment, amassing R$6000.

444, also known as simply ‘Bob’ and ‘Bob444’, had most recently played for paiN Gaming, who he represented at the MDL Disneyland Paris Major and the EPICENTER Major in 2019. His biggest winnings came at DOTA Summit 10 in July 2019, where paiN finished runners up.

The organization released their entire Dota2 roster in April 2020.

A shortage of space in intensive care units in Brazil meant he was cared for between both hospital and at home. Globoesports reports that Santos had an infection caused by low blood oxygenation.

“444 even breathed with the help of oxygen cylinders, but showed a slow improvement and was doing lung physiotherapy exercises,” the Brazilian outlet reports. On Saturday, February 6, he had difficulty breathing, could not hold out and died, despite numerous attempts at resuscitation.

Tributes paid to 444

Fellow Dota pro players, analysts and casters paid tribute to 444 following news of his passing.

Former teammate fHn said he was “a spectacular human being with an insanely good heart […] Dota is in mourning.”

Melhor pos5 que joguei junto e que vivenciei os melhores campeonatos/viagens com e um ser humano espetacular de coração insanamente bom,

Descanse em paz bobinho, o Dota está de luto.

— William Medeiros (@hFn_k3) February 6, 2021

Streamer Aedrons said also paid tribute to 444, writing, “in my memories you will continue with beautiful plays.”

— João Hugo 'Aedrons' Carvalho (@Aedronss) February 6, 2021

On January 21, 444’s sister had shared progress of the money raised for him, largely from the South American Dota community.

— Clau ♎✌🏼 (@ClauSoussa) January 21, 2021

On February 6, she confirmed his passing: “He had a good chat with daddy and our grandmother. Now he rests.”