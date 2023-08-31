Dota 2 icon Puppey’s perfect TI streak ends as Secret falls short in qualifiers

Team Secret failed to qualify for The International 2023 after placing fourth in the Western Europe qualifier. For the first time ever, Clement ‘Puppey’ Ivanov will not compete in Dota 2’s biggest competition.

Team Secret’s hopes of qualifying for TI 2023 were shattered on August 31 as they were defeated by Quest Esports in the lower bracket of the Western Europe qualifier.

The defeat marks the end of Puppey’s record of playing in every TI event. He attended the first 11 editions of Dota 2’s showpiece tournament, winning the inaugural edition, held in 2011.

On Twitter/X, the Estonian described 2023 as a “tough year”. After placing second at TI 2022, Secret suffered a heavy blow as Michał ‘Nisha’ Jankowski left for Team Liquid. The team struggled to hold down a place in the first division of DPC Western Europe and finished 11th–12th in DreamLeague Season 20 and 9th–12th at the Riyadh Masters.

“Dota is an amazing game, but also very hard to compete in,” Puppey wrote. “Can’t win them all, you know?

“I know I have lost the title of going to each TI, but maybe it was finally time to lose it. No regrets, life always changes. Peace.”

Despite the setback, Puppey remains the player with the most TI appearances (11). He is followed by Shopify Rebellion’s Tal ‘Fly’ Aizik, who will compete in his tenth TI this year.

The Estonian support also holds numerous other TI records, including most games played (254), most games won (146), and most grand final appearances (4). He is also the oldest player to compete at The International, having played in last year’s event at 32 years and 238 days old.

Puppey has not yet announced what the future holds for him. Team Secret will start the 2024 DPC season in the second division after finishing dead last in the first division’s Tour 3.

Puppey’s TI record: