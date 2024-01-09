Disney Dreamlight Valley players demand justice for ‘Forgotten’ in future update

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are calling for Gameloft to make one key change to the ‘Forgotten’ character after its feature in the main storyline.

One of the main elements that sets Disney Dreamlight Valley apart from other cozy games is its quests. Sure, other cozy games have quests, but few are as in-depth and substantial as Dreamlight Valley, especially when it comes down to its main storyline.

While we won’t spoil the contents of the main quest, it does include one key character who represents the player’s neglected inner child, otherwise known as the Forgotten. After completing the quest, Disney Dreamlight Valley players are now calling for a major change to be made to the character, with many demanding justice for the beloved addition.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans think Forgotten needs a name change

Disney / Gameloft

Sharing their idea on Reddit, one user explained: “In my opinion after the main character reconnects with the Forgotten we should be able to change their name. It doesn’t sit right with me that they will always be known as Forgotten because they aren’t anymore.”

Once completing the quest, the Forgotten will be permanently in your Valley, meaning you can interact with them whenever you want.

“I love the story line for the Forgotten” explained the poster, going on to say how they “just wish we could change their name. It makes me sad to see them as just the Forgotten and that they don’t have a proper name. I hope in the future there is a possibility of a name change for them.”

Many other players took to the comments to share their agreement, with some speculating that there could be more stories to come in future updates. “They mention during a quest about coming up with a new name, so it seems to be planned,” explained one fan.

However, some questioned the Forgotten even further, with one revealing how they’re “not really sure why the Forgotten is even still around. I feel like that inner child should have been absorbed by our character once they weren’t forgotten anymore since that is a part of our character’s past.”

Currently, there’s no word regarding the main story and its continuation, but that doesn’t mean the Forgotten has been entirely forgotten about, and we could see some updates to their story in the future.