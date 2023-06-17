Whoopi Goldberg furious at Blizzard over Diablo 4: ‘I want my money back’

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg has continued her feud with Blizzard about Diablo 4 not releasing on Mac.

On June 8, Goldberg expressed frustration with Blizzard about Diablo 4’s available platforms. The 67-year-old actor claimed she had purchased Diablo 4 on day one due to her love for the franchise.

However, Goldberg became ‘pissed’ that Diablo 4 didn’t come out on Apple hardware. Currently, the latest Diablo entry is on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

Therefore, Goldberg has called upon Blizzard to create a Diablo 4 Mac port. She suggested they create an exception for Diablo 4 but make the following entry lack Apple support.

Whoopi Goldberg upset over Diablo 4’s compatibility

On Instagram, Goldberg posted a video of her updating her fans on the situation with Blizzard. As of June 16, she has not heard from the game studio and is awaiting their reply. Goldberg revealed how she was ‘pretty upset’ about the Diablo 4 ordeal.

“I understand they want me to go get this [on] Xbox, but I want my money back — if you’re not going to give me my game,” she wrote alongside the clip. “What is happening with this? I feel [that] I’m nice about it, but a lot of people are upset that they did not get what they were promised.”

Goldberg asked Blizzard to send her a note apologizing for the lack of Apple support. The actor then targeted United Parcel Service for dumping packages in the middle of her street. “I’m tired of people not doing what they say they’re going to do,” she said. “I want my game. I want my money back. Please, Blizzard, I love y’all, this is a little out of control now.”

Blizzard has not responded to Goldberg’s plea at the time of writing.