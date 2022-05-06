What does ‘terror approaches Sanctuary’ mean in D2R? Diablo Clone spawn location

If you’ve been playing Diablo 2 Resurrected post-Ladder launch, you’ll likely have been met with the message ‘terror approaches Sanctuary’ – but just what does this mean in D2R?

As Diablo 2 Resurrected continues to flourish, some of the original game‘s most iconic features have resurfaced in Blizzard’s remaster of the devilish dungeon crawler.

With the highly anticipated Ladder in full swing, it turns out that some pretty fearsome creatures have returned from beyond the veil, too, crawling their way up from the Burning Hells to plague Sanctuary with chaos and ruin.

As you traverse Diablo 2 Resurrected’s desolate plains, you may have seen the message ‘terror approaches Sanctuary’ pop up on your screen; but just what does this herald of woe mean in D2R? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is ‘Terror approaches Sanctuary’ in D2R?

‘Terror approaches Sanctuary’ marks the return of the Diablo clone, specifically its second phase.

The Diablo clone is a more powerful version of the Lord of Terror himself that spawns in random locations throughout the playable world. Defeating him will net you the Annihilus charm, the most highly coveted charm in the game.

Players will be met with one of the following messages in advance of Diablo’s arrival, each symbolizing a new milestone has been reached:

Milestone Message Phase 1 Terror gazes upon Sanctuary Phase 2 Terror approaches Sanctuary Phase 3 Terror begins to form within Sanctuary Phase 4 Terror spreads across Sanctuary Phase 5 Terror is about to be unleashed upon Sanctuary

The phrase ‘Diablo has invaded Sanctuary!’ will appear when he finally spawns.

Where does Diablo Clone spawn in Diablo 2 Resurrected?

In order to get the Diablo Clone to spawn, you’ll need to sell a given amount of Rings of Jordan (between 75 and 125, using command /uberdiablo to check how many have been sold).

Once the correct amount has been sold, Diablo’s Clone spawns at the location of the last SuperUnique boss.

You must also have completed Act 5 and be playing on Hell difficulty in order to challenge this world boss. Be sure to jump in before his meter hits Stage 6, or he’ll slither back to whence he came before you can defeat him.

Is the Diablo Clone Uber Diablo?

Yes, the Diablo Clone is the original game’s Uber Diablo. Given that there are three different versions of the titular character (the main story boss, Pandaemonium Diablo, and Uber Diablo), it can get pretty confusing.

So that’s what the ominous ‘Terror approaches Sanctuary’ means in Diablo 2 Resurrected and, in turn, how to find the Diablo Clone.

