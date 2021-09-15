Diablo 2 Resurrected Pandemonium Event & Uber Diablo: Everything you need to know

One of Diablo 2’s greatest unkept secrets is the mysterious Pandemonium Event, where powered-up versions of the game’s bosses stalk Sanctuary. If you’re looking to take to Uber Tristram, here’s how to unlock it in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

While completing the Diablo 2 Resurrected storyline is worth a self pat on the back, it doesn’t mean that the battle between the High Heavens and Burning Hells is over just yet.

For players seeking even more action, there’s the iconic Ladder system to play through, as well as the Pandemonium event. The latter of these transports players to a realm where the game‘s iconic bosses roam free, but they’re more powerful than ever before.

Advertisement

Up for facing a decked-out Diablo, Mephisto and Baal? Then here’s everything you need to know to access the Uber realm in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Contents

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Pandemonium Event ubers

The bosses that you’ll come across during the Pandemonium event are more powerful replicas of the antagonists in the main storyline.

All of the Prime Evils and their minions can be found below:

Boss Location Lilith (Uber Andariel) The Matron’s Den Uber Duriel The Forgotten Sands Uber Izual The Furnace of Pain Uber Mephisto Uber Tristram Uber Baal Uber Tristram Pandemonium Diablo Uber Tristram

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Pandemonium Event keys

In order to join in the Pandemonium fun, you’ll need to make sure that you are signed in on a Battle.net realm, and are playing the game on Hell difficulty. All characters must also have completed Act 5.

You’ll also need to acquire three different keys in order to thin the veil between Sanctuary and the Uber realm: the Keys of Terror, Hatred, and Destruction. However, we advise collecting nine keys as the portals may duplicate unless you play through them all in the same game.

Advertisement

Below are the NPCs you’ll need to kill to get the keys, as well as their locations. Bear in mind that they don’t always drop first time:

Key Boss Location Key of Terror The Countess Fifth floor of the Forgotten Tower Key of Hatred The Summoner One of Arcane Sanctuary’s four points Key of Destruction Nihlathak One of the four ends of Harrogath’s Halls of Vaught

Once you’ve got these, you’ll need to:

Return to Harrogath. Be sure to leave yourself plenty of space as you’ll end up with four portals. Place one of each key in your Horadric Cube to convert them. A red portal to either the Matron’s Den, Forgotten Sands, or Furnace of Pain will open. Defeat Lilith, Uber Duriel, and Uber Izual to open the portal to Uber Tristram. Lilith drops Diablo’s Horn.

Duriel drops Baal’s Eye

Izual drops Mephisto’s Brain Return to Harrograth. Transmute Diablo’s Horn, Baal’s Eye, and Mephisto’s Brain using the Horadric Cube. A portal will open to Uber Tristram. Uber Mephisto, Uber Baal, and Pandemonium Diablo can be found in the Town Center.

Diablo 2: Uber Diablo

You’ve likely noticed that Diablo is referred to as ‘Pandemonium Diablo’ instead of ‘Uber Diablo.’ This is because there is another boss called Uber Diablo, which has absolutely nothing to do with the Pandemonium Event.

While he can also only be unlocked after completing Act 5, and also requires you to play on Hell difficulty, he is not the same as the Event Diablo.

Advertisement

In order to take on this iteration of the Lord of Terror, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Collect a given amount of Stone of Jordan rings. You will be informed of this number as you sell the items. A line of text reading “Evil Walks the Earth” will appear when Uber Diablo has spawned. Uber Diablo should appear in place of the next SuperUnique to spawn.

So that’s everything you need to know about both the Pandemonium Event and Uber Diablo coming into Diablo 2: Resurrected. If you’re new to the game, or just need a refresh, be sure to check out our collection of guides:

Diablo 2 Runewords Guide | How Diablo 2 Resurrected’s ladder system works | Diablo 2 Classes: All characters in Resurrected | How to access the secret cow level | How to play with friends | How to swap between modern & legacy graphics