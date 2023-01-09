Burger King Japan celebrates Diablo 4 with Spicy Double Whopper

Burger King Japan is currently running a Diablo 4 promo, which features a Lilith Spicy Tomato Double Whopper with Cheese.

Interestingly enough, Burger King Japan already has a history with Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo brand. The two companies partnered for a Diablo Immortal promotion in 2022, complete with a Diablo Garlic Double Cheeseburger.

Those who purchased the limited-time burger were treated to two 100 % beef patties stacked with smoked dry flakes, spicy sauce, and four slices of cheese.

With Diablo 4 launching this summer, fans of it and the burger chain are in for yet another spicy treat.

Burger King Japan Diablo 4 promo includes a Lilith burger

Diablo’s latest fast food promo launched in Japan in December 2022. Similar to the Immortal promotion, Burger King Japan created a brand-new burger for fans of the series to feast on for a limited time – the Lilith Spicy Tomato Double Whopper.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user superbeefy spotted a poster for the double-meat cheeseburger, which notes its price of 1,420 yen (or $10-plus USD). Suffice it to say, this Diablo burger with cheese doesn’t come cheap.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Reddit post points to two other burgers featured in the new Burger King Japan and Diablo 4 promo. For 1,390 yen, customers in Japan can purchase a Diablo burger featuring a beef and chicken patty.

A third option of the same price appears to come with everything on the more expensive Lilith burger minus the vegetables.

Unfortunately, for Burger King’s American customers, no such promo exists in the States. But at least the long-awaited Diablo 4 release is right around the corner, with a planned due date of June 6.