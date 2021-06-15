Diablo 2 Resurrected alpha test: How to sign up and play early - Dexerto

One of the great things about Diablo 2 Resurrected is that players can participate in the alpha and beta tests to play the game early. All they need to do is sign up.

The hotly-anticipated Diablo 2 Resurrected will be gracing our screens on September 23, 2021, as the release date was confirmed during Microsoft’s E3 show.

The remaster sees the original title given a fresh lick of paint, transforming the once pixellated adventure into a modern, ghoulish version of itself.

So, if you want to sign your name in blood and follow in our Diablo 2 Resurrected alpha test footsteps, here’s everything you need to know to bring the doomsday clock forward.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Alpha sign up

While the first wave of alpha access was granted back in April, according to Blizzard’s FAQs “there will be at least one other chance to participate in a future test.”

Currently, sign-ups are closed, as Blizzard have confirmed that “there is currently no Alpha or Beta testing for Diablo II: Resurrected.”

For those who opted in via the Diablo 2 Resurrected website, you may still be eligible for future alpha tests, but the situation remains pretty unclear.

Additionally, it’s worth keeping an eye on the official Diablo Twitter account for further alpha access details, as last time around the benevolent Gods behind the account decided to hand out some codes to Twitter followers of their choosing.

While the vengeful creatures behind the scenes of the account may ask you to complete some insane challenges, it’s worth it to snag a sweet, sweet access code.

Because of your unholy passion, we have additional #Diablo2: Resurrected keys and are in a giving mood. Open up your filthy, disgusting, mortal hearts and tell us who deserves one. — Diablo (@Diablo) April 10, 2021

Will sign-ups reopen?

As Blizzard have already announced, the multiplayer beta will be available to players who preorder the game. This is set to drop in August, so if there’s going to be another run of Alpha tests they’ll need to be pretty soon.

Either way, though, there will be opportunities to get the game a little bit early. So, if you’re on the edge of your seat and hoping to delve into the flames of battle once more, make sure you’re following all of the latest Diablo 2 Resurrected news.