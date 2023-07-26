Diablo 4 update 1.1.0c patch notes: Fixes for Malignant Powers & Battle Pass screen

Blizzard has released the patch notes for update 1.1.0c for all platforms, which will include a fix for the accidental Battle Pass purchases and known Malignant Power bugs.

Players who ran into the issue of accidentally activating their Premium Battle Pass should no longer fear the worst, as Blizzard will be adding a confirmation window once the initial activation button has been selected.

On top of a few minor bug fixes come some larger ones to the Malignant Powers, one of which was causing players to cast a stun on themselves rather than enemies.

Fixed an issue where several Focus off-hand items could only have an aspect imprinted on them once.

Fixed an issue where combining the Dark Dance and Punishing Speed Malignant Powers could cause the player to stun themselves.

Fixed an issue where the Grim Reward Season Journey objective could be repeated by dropping and picking up the same stash.

Fixed an issue where the Werebear and Werewolf fur color was too bright in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where movement on specific controllers was often not functioning correctly.

Updated the activation of the Premium Battle Pass with a confirmation pop-up.

The default focus (the button the controller will first highlight) on the Battle Pass screen is now the Season Journey button.

Acquiring or re-allocating Seasonal Blessings will now clear the vendor buyback inventory.

Fixed multiple instances where players were encountering crashes.

Further stability improvements.

Fixed an interaction with the Agitated Winds Malignant Heart power which led to automatic Cyclone Armor casts to ignore its own cooldown.

At the time of writing, Blizzard has not yet released the full set of patch notes. These should be headed to the masses sometime soon, but until then one thing should be noted; there are no balance changes on these update notes.

Some players have been begging for specific balance changes to come to Diablo 4, but in a recent Tweet by Adam Fletcher, it has been confirmed that the upcoming patch will not include any form of balance changes.

The stream scheduled for Friday, July 28, 2023, is set to discuss the balance changes that will be coming with the later patch; patch 1.1.1.