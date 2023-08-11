Diablo 4 1.1.2 patch notes: Nightmare Dungeon farm nerfed, Fury Against Fate fix

Blizzard has unleashed the patch notes for Diablo 4’s 1.1.2 update, which will officially go live across all platforms on August 15.

On the heels of rolling out Diablo 4’s Update 1.1.1, the crew at Blizzard has already shared release notes for the next noteworthy patch.

And it seems players are in for several treats, as well as a potential disappointment or two. Notably, the 1.1.2 patch will finally take care of the problematic Fury Against Fate bug, which prevents users from progressing through the side quest because of a barricade issue.

On the unfortunate side of things, anyone who’s been taking advantage of a certain Nightmare Dungeon farming trick will soon be out of luck. The technique works such that players in multiplayer can promote party members to leader in order to repeat Nightmare Dungeons. This farming method will soon exit the game in just a matter of days.

Blizzard shared the patch notes on its official website, which confirms that fans can expect the changes to arrive on Tuesday, August 15.

The wait time for a Malignant Monster to spawn after activating a Malignant Heart in the world has been reduced from 5 to 2 seconds.

Players are now in the Trade Channel by default. Navigate to the in-game settings to opt-out.

Bug Fixes

Dungeons and Events

Fixed an issue where Nightmare Dungeons could be repeated by promoting other party members to leader.

Fixed an issue where the Gathering Legions event could stop progressing even after defeating all nearby enemies.

Druid

Fixed an issue where Boulders cast with the Aspect of Metamorphic Stone equipped would not deal more than 100% damage.

Fixed an issue where the Agitated Winds malignant power would trigger when breaking destructible objects.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Alpha Werewolf companions could float above the ground.

Quests

Fixed an issue where the Fury Against Fate quest couldn’t be completed.

Fixed an issue where Iron Skin Elixirs could be obtained indefinitely by repeatedly accepting and abandoning the Desperate Remedies quest.

Fixed an issue where the Call of the Ancients quest would not progress if the party leader was dead when the boss was defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Call of the Ancients quest would not progress if Gharl was killed before his dialogue was triggered.

Fixed an issue where side quests for crafting items could direct the player to the wrong NPC.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where white lines were appearing on the World Map.

Fixed an issue where the Season Journey menu could malfunction when finishing a chapter.

Fixed an issue where the notification for the World Boss appearance would malfunction if the player hadn’t unlocked Whispers of the Dead yet.

Fixed an issue where linking an item in chat wouldn’t display properly in the Battle.net app.

Fixed an issue where the Holding Back the Flood quest marker would display on Dungeon exits but not on the world map.

The tooltips for the Caged Heart of Tal’Rasha and Caged Heart of the Great Feast now correctly state that their bonuses are additive instead of multiplicative.

The tooltip for the Caged Heart of Determination had its description updated to clarify that it specifically reduces resource-draining effects from enemies.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where the A Boon in the Tide Season Journey objective could not be completed as expected.

Fixed an issue where teleporting to a Dungeon entrance could be done while using invincibility-granting skills (Ex: Blood Mist).

Fixed an issue where some interactable objects—particularly corpses— could not be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where mount skills were sometimes not available after leaving a city.

Fixed an issue where the Calculated malignant power would consume the stun effect on non-damaging abilities.

Fixed an issue where Druids, Necromancers, and Rogues could not gamble for Helms at the Unsavory Oddities vendor in Fields of Hatred towns.

Fixed an issue where you could not replace an equipped Wrathful Heart with another Wrathful Heart.

Fixed an issue where the frost effect of the Penitent Greaves didn’t display properly in the final campaign boss arena.

Fixed an issue where quest items could randomly appear in town.

Various stability and performance improvements.

Various other miscellaneous fixes to Shop Cosmetics.

