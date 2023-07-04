Diablo 4’s “save injured adventurers” event is annoying the hell out of players

Diablo 4 players aren’t hiding the annoyance they feel when dealing with the impossible “save three injured adventurers” event.

In addition to the larger dungeons that offer class-based Aspect rewards, Diablo 4 features smaller dungeons that benefit those on the hunt for more loot.

Sometimes the latter type of dungeon tasks the player with entering a space and clearing out a few waves of enemies. On other occasions, though, a group of witless explorers is in need of a rescue.

Article continues after ad

The saving objective isn’t easy either, often featuring a timer, waves of monsters, and three adventurers whose survival after the ordeal grants the best reward. Apparently, Diablo 4 players have had enough of these antics.

Diablo 4 fans annoyed by “save injured adventurers” event

One Diablo 4 player started a Reddit thread to vent about their frustration with the in-game event in question. “I don’t know if I’ve ever come close to saving any of them,” they wrote, adding that saving the adventurers feels like an “impossible” task.

Article continues after ad

It’s especially troublesome because the imperiled NPCs don’t have visible health bars and do nothing to defend themselves against foes with AOE attacks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Other Redditors agree that Diablo 4’s injured adventurers task seems undoable, particularly on Torment. “They get hit by a small poisonous spider ONCE and their entire health bar depletes,” one person wrote in the thread. Another player said, “Yeah this event is 100% not doable solo, I am convinced.”

Some think the issue lies with the fact that the NPCs’ HP doesn’t scale but damage does. Meanwhile, one user said they have no sympathy for the explorers either way. “I figure if you’re outside the city walls during the apocalypse and can’t fight, then survival of the fittest…”

Article continues after ad

Understandably, the Diablo 4 community doesn’t seem to have much of an affinity for Sanctuary’s more vulnerable adventurers.