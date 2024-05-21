Hasty Diablo 4 hotfix targets Season 4’s Gold issue but there’s more to be done

Blizzard has stepped in to fix a major issue Diablo 4 players have had with the Gold economy since the Season 4 launch but this quick fix still leaves a lot to be desired

Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn has addressed a number of concerns fans have had with the game since launch. New quality-of-life changes to Legendary Aspects as well as some handy ways to manage them have dramatically reduced time spent managing inventory.

Explosive new Helltides offer far greater enemy density and really help with early-game leveling and gear progression. Overall, this new facelift for Diablo 4 has been received tremendously well.

Article continues after ad

It hasn’t been without complaint however but fortunately, Blizzard has had their ear to the ground and fixed a major issue with Diablo 4 Season 4. The excruciating cost of transmuting Masterworking materials was addressed in a recent hotfix.

Before the launch of Diablo 4 Season 4, Blizzard did reveal a hefty increase to the cost of Masterworking itself but the transmutation costs were a shock. The Associate Game Director announced some adjustments to these on X.

Article continues after ad

“While we continue to review the Gold economy there is one change we felt we needed to make right away,” Piepiora explained. “Masterworking material conversion costs have now been dramatically reduced.”

Article continues after ad

While this change is certainly a welcome one, there are other areas in the game that have seen a sharp uptick in required Gold.

Affixing Legendary Aspects to gear is markedly more expensive in our own experience and has made early game building more difficult than before.

Fortunately, it looks like many aspects of Diablo 4’s Gold economy may be ironed out in the future. “There are some internal talks on Gold and a few other items going on,” Community Manager Adam Fletcher revealed in another post on X.