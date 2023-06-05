Diablo 4 players criticize ‘unsatisfying’ game progression with list of issues

Praise has been the order of the day for Diablo 4 since its successful launch. However, players feel that the core progression of the game is lacking with some going as far as to say that “something feels very, very off in Diablo IV’s progression.”

Most major AAA, online games tend to feature a slew of connectivity issues, but Diablo 4 has mostly avoided them so far. True, the likes of Error Code 315306 and Error Code 316751 have been hindering users recently. But outside of some inconvenient technicalities, fans have generally praised Diablo 4.

The game’s momentum may be about to encounter some resistance though. Users have identified some big complaints regarding the game’s progression system. Players feel that several key aspects are letting the experience down as a whole.

Diablo 4 game progression marred by important factors

According to Reddit user TheStarNomad in a post titled “Progression isn’t satisfying” they described how their personal journey with Diablo 4 wasn’t delivering all they’d wished for.

“I hope I’m alone in this. But something feels very, very off in Diablo IV’s progression. I know the internet loves misery and complaints, and I absolutely hate that I feel this way. I just needed to get it off my chest. Just didn’t know how else to process this shock.”

They explained over the course of many paragraphs that they love various core principles of the gamer including the story, world, and sound design, amongst other things, but they “don’t feel hooked.”

Problems cited are directed toward gear rarity differences being minute, implied dynamic level scaling in the world, the combat pacing, and the sense that internal player power progression feels minimal for the most part.

The player wasn’t alone in their thoughts as many other users back their opinion up. “The level scaling is a bit aggressive,” said one player, and another went as far as to say that “Level scaling is fundamentally bad game design.”

Level scaling certainly bore the brunt of the majority of the community’s ire: “This right f*cking here. Every single game these days is coming out with dynamic scaling and it f*cking sucks. Especially in an ARPG where progression is quite literally everything. You realize that the only thing “dynamic scaling” is, is essentially just turning your level into a cosmetic, right? It’s not an added feature – it’s the removal of what used to be well-designed and rewarding gameplay.” angrily commented one D4 user.

With nearly 1,000 comments and counting, feedback and responses continue to flood in. The player base is unified in many of the OP’s thoughts, so we’ll have to see how Blizzard opts to tweak the game moving forward.

After all, a hefty patch has already made big changes to the Barbarian and Druid classes in Diablo 4.