Diablo 4 players slam “broken” Uber Lilith mechanic

Uber Lilith continues to claim victims in Diablo 4’s Season of Blood, and players are unhappy with one mechanic in particular.

So far, the Season of Blood has brought renewed life to a game beleaguered since its release back at the start of June. It brought a host of changes to the game’s fundamentals and a refreshed leveling experience that has reduced the emphasis on grinding.

That said, there are still a lot of issues across the board. The post-Level 70 experience lacks variety and a litany of specs that are not viable in the endgame.

Outside of those are the boss fights, which continue to draw condemnation from the player base for their overall design, with one in particular coming in for the worst criticism.

Uber Lilith has one mechanic that players universally dislike

For those who don’t know, Uber Lilith represents the pinnacle of the Diablo 4 antagonists. As an endgame boss, the encounter is about as tricky as they come, with complex gameplay and a brutal damage check that will kill all but the best-equipped champions.

One mechanic in particular is drawing the ire of the community, as a post on Reddit vented about the Stage 1 Demonic Waves ability.

The user expressed significant frustration at how difficult the waves are to avoid, before lamenting the idea that they essentially act as a damage check. Others quickly agreed, with one saying: “This mechanic is not really making any sense. Latency doesn’t help, graphic doesn’t seem to line up.”

Others pointed out that while the waves are genuinely challenging to navigate, it can be done: “Go to the bottom/center of the circle when she flies to use the waves. Then, you can dodge to the top center and avoid the downward wave – or they might come sideways, and you can dodge to the top in most situations.”

As Uber Lilith is designed to be the most difficult opponent in the game, it’s little wonder so many are struggling. That said, Blizzard is well known for overtuning bosses in many of the live service games, and this one could be due for a reassessment.