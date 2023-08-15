Diablo 4 devs shut down trading and threaten bans for duplication exploits

Due to a sudden exploit outbreak in Diablo 4, the devs have not only decided to cease all trading in the game, but also threatened bans to any players who make use of them.

Trading is an age-old practice in which players can swap their hard-earned currency and resources with others in exchange for something they want or need. Diablo 4 has also included Trading, although it’s currently suspended due to an exploit.

Blizzard Entertainment have addressed the situation, issuing a statement regarding the exploit, what it is, what will happen moving forward, and the consequences for those found using it.

Blizzard issuing bans to players using gold and item exploit

On August 14, Blizzard publically announced that they had issued a complete shutdown of Trading via a ‘Suspension of Trading’ notice.

“We’ve suspended player trading in Diablo IV until further notice due to a gold and item duplication exploit. We are working on a fix to amend this issue and will update you once we’ve reinstated the ability to trade. Once that is done, we will continue to monitor this activity to ensure a healthy playing experience for all.”

But the message didn’t stop there. A hefty warning was also added at the end for the community.

“As always, any account that engages in gold and item duplication exploits will be actioned in accordance with our End User License Agreement. We thank you for reporting this exploit to us and your patience,” the statement concluded.

The message is clear, anyone found guilty of contravening the rules will more than likely face a ban, and there’s no telling how severe the length would be.

There’s been no official word yet from Blizzard regarding the status of the game and the continuation of trading. Once we learn more we’ll be sure to update you.

There's been no official word yet from Blizzard regarding the status of the game and the continuation of trading. Once we learn more we'll be sure to update you.