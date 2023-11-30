Diablo 4 devs promise to make gold trading easier on console

After receiving numerous complaints, Diablo 4 developers are working on a fix that should make gold trading much easier for console players.

Trading has become a pivotal function for many players in Diablo 4. The system hit a few snags after launch, however, forcing Blizzard developers to suspend trading on more than one occasion because of gold and item duplication bugs.

But one issue continues to linger and only impacts those who play on console. PlayStation and Xbox users spend excessive amounts of time trading gold with others. One person claims they were lucky to find someone willing to sit through three trades with them, a process that lasted 40 minutes in total.

Thankfully, the crew at Blizzard has heard these complaints and aims to issue a fix in the future.

Diablo 4 devs hope to fix gold trading on console in Season 3

During the Q&A section of Diablo 4’s latest Campfire Chat, Community Director Adam Fletcher addressed the tedium of trading on PlayStation and Xbox hardware. He noted that manually scrolling through the UI is especially troublesome since D4 Season 2 introduced a fair bit of gold inflation.

Fortunately, improvements are in development. Fletcher told viewers: “I will say that is being addressed. The team is working on a fix for that; we’re hoping that will be aimed [at] Season 3. So players on console will get a bit more relief…”

Fletcher starts talking about Diablo 4’s gold trading issue at the 1:11:10 mark in the video below:

The developer’s comments bear an air of uncertainty with respect to when gold trading will improve for Diablo 4’s console audience. But, if things go according to plan, the necessary improvements could go live fairly early in the new year.

With seasons scheduled to last approximately three months, the expectation is that Diablo 4 Season 3 will arrive late in January 2024.