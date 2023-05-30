Diablo 4 x KFC promo: How to unlock all five cosmetic rewards

Blizzard Entertainment and KFC joined forces for a Diablo 4 promo filled with exclusive rewards; here’s how to unlock all five cosmetic items.

The two companies previously teamed up for a collaboration revolving around Diablo 4 beta access. In March, KFC awarded early beta access to Diablo fans who purchased the Double Down sandwich.

Evidently, the partnership proved so fingerlickin’ good that KFC and Blizzard created yet another Diablo 4 promo. This time, however, players who participate can gain access to a handful of in-game cosmetics.

How to start unlocking exclusive Diablo 4 x KFC rewards

KFC has outlined what Diablo 4 players will need in order to access each of the five exclusives.

For the first reward, fans must log in or create a KFC account, then sync it with their Battle.net account. Should all go according to plan, connecting the two accounts will unlock the first reward.

Earning the other four rewards is simpler but more costly. Qualifying purchases made through a user’s account on the KFC app or website will “unlock one in-game cosmetic transmog reward.”

With KFC and Battle.net linked, every cosmetic reward will be obtainable in a player’s Battle.net account after picking up a qualifying purchase and redeeming it through the My Diablo Rewards Page.

Blizzard, KFC

The last day to make qualifying KFC purchases for the Diablo 4-branded rewards is July 2. Meanwhile, customers must redeem all of their available items by July 15.

According to Wowhead‘s findings, Diablo 4 players won’t have the option to unlock the special items out of order. In other words, choosing which exclusive to access first is not a possible.

What five rewards feature in the Diablo 4 KFC promo?

The first reward users will obtain after linking their accounts is the Dread Pheasant Slayer Bow, positioned on the right in the small row of weapons pictured above.

Players will gain access to the Thrumming Axle as their second unlock. The third item should come in the form of the Hand of Gallus – “custom red-wrapped mace.”

Vessel of the Eleven will mark the fourth cosmetic item, with the fifth constituting an exclusive scythe called the Foul Reaper.

Diablo 4 launches across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms on June 6, 2023.