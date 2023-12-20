Diablo 4 hotfix 5 patch notes: Uber Duriel drop rates doubled and more

Patch notes for Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 Hotfix 5 note that Echo of Duriel Uber Uniques will receive boosted drop rates for a limited time.

Uniques represent the most powerful gear items that players can earn in Diablo 4. Naturally, their drop rates have remained low since launch. This especially holds true for the much-coveted Uber Uniques, of which there are only a handful in existence.

Blizzard has previously explained that only enemies level 85 or higher can drop these ultra-rare items. Season 2 switched things up a bit, such that there’s now a greater chance for Uber Uniques to drop after the endgame boss battle against Duriel.

The newest hotfix for Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 should ensure players have more luck on their side in this regard.

Diablo 4 increases drop rates for Echo of Duriel Uber Uniques

Diablo fans looking for Uber Uniques are in luck. Blizzard rolled out Hotfix 5 on December 20, complete with a Duriel Uber Unique drop rate boost. Such an increase isn’t permanent; the change will revert to its previous state next year on January 8, 2024.

Patch notes for the hotfix additionally outline a few Vampire Power adjustments and bug fixes related to a Charged Bolts issue.

The full patch notes read as follows:

Game Updates

Echo of Duriel drop rates for Uber Uniques will now be doubled until January 8th.

Developer Note: We’re boosting Duriel Uber Unique drop rates until January 8th to help all those looking for that special piece of gear. Happy Holidays!

Vampire Power Update: Metamorphosis: Unstoppable duration changed to a flat rate instead of scaling with Vampiric power level. Unstoppable duration changed to 2.5 seconds at all levels. No longer increases per level. Damage increased from 80 percent/120 percent/160 percent to 110 percent/180 percent/250 percent Note: Metamorphosis in-game tooltip will not reflect these new values, and will be updated at a later date through a client update.



Bug Fixes