Diablo 4’s elusive Grandfather sword has finally been found

The Grandfather sword counts among the rarest and most powerful weapons in Diablo 4, and someone’s finally found it in-game.

Less than a week ago, Lead Class Designer Adam Jackson offered insight into Diablo 4’s rarest Unique items. The developer noted that six such items exist in-game, namely Doombringer, The Grandfather, Ring of Starless Skies, Andariel’s Visage, Harlequin Crest, and the Melted Heart of Selig.

Article continues after ad

Each one only drops from enemies ranked at level 85 or higher; better still, they should always drop at 820 Item Power. Up until recently, the only Uniques of this nature confirmed to be looted were Andariel’s Visage and the Harlequin Crest.

Now yet another extremely rare item has joined the ranks of confirmed drops in Diablo 4.

Article continues after ad

A Diablo 4 player has finally looted the elusive Grandfather sword

On June 28, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of The Grandfather sword dropping for a Necromancer player on the Asia server.

Another Redditor, _0neTwo_, translated the item text using Google Lens, showing that the sword boasts a whopping 2,790 DPS when fully upgraded.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For clarity, the original poster noted the following in a subsequent comment: “This screenshot is taken by a player at level 76. And he was viewing the profile of the player who owns Grandfather and is level 100.”

Article continues after ad

Of course, this raises questions about how many others may have already looted the rare Uniques without sharing their finds online.

But as far as anyone knows, the Doombringer sword, Ring of Starless Skies, and the Melted Heart of Selig have yet to be unearthed.

The Grandfather sword and its counterparts are bound to make the rounds online more often as players get further along in Diablo 4’s endgame.