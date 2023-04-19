WoW to celebrate Diablo 4 launch with two upcoming crossover events

In the patch 10.1 PTR, Blizzard added information that confirms WoW will receive a pair of launch events to celebrate Diablo 4’s upcoming release.

Blizzard and fans of its games will be incredibly busy in the weeks ahead. First, World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight patch 10.1 arrives on Tuesday, May 2. About a month later, the studio will finally deploy Diablo 4 on PC and consoles.

But before Diablo’s next entry hits stores in June, Blizzard intends to bring a little bit of Sanctuary to the WoW community.

That much is evident in the new Patch 10.1 Build for Dragonflight, which features information about two incoming Diablo 4-themed festivities.

In-game Diablo 4 launch events confirmed for WoW

As spotted by Blizzard Watch and content creator MrGM, Dragonflight’s newest patch 10.1 PTR features descriptions and dates related to two Diablo 4 crossovers.

The first of such events, entitled “A Greedy Emissary,” will go live from May 25 to June 13. “Welcome to Sanctuary” marks the second in-game event and will be available from June 15 through July 10.

The description for the “Greedy Emissary” content teases odd winds creeping in from a different world and “bag-holding creatures” that may possess great treasure.

Meanwhile, the crossover that starts in June will fill WoW heroes with “renewed vigor” as characters unlock increased experience and reputation throughout the Diablo-themed celebration.

Outside of the abovementioned information, details regarding WoW’s upcoming Diablo 4 events remain scant. How players will participate and what “Greedy Emissary” treasures might include are anyone’s guess.

But with the crossovers and Diablo 4 launching in only a matter of weeks, Blizzard is bound to make a formal announcement sooner rather than later.