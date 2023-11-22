Console Diablo 4 players desperate for better solution to long trading times

Diablo 4 players want Blizzard to address the unusually long trading times that only impact the game’s console version.

Loot in Diablo 4 comes in waves, leaving most players with items they neither need nor want. That’s where trading enters the picture, allowing users to exchange goods with fellow adventurers at their level.

The system is by no means perfect. Blizzard has suspended the trading function more than once due to item duplication glitches. However, some trading-related issues can’t be resolved in a simple hotfix.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to Diablo’s crossplay feature, PC and console users can join forces and trade with one another. Trading on PlayStation and Xbox is nothing if not a slog, though. Worst still, if the process takes too long, a player may find themselves ejected from the server for being registered as AFK.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 fan begs Blizzard to improve the trading on console

Reddit user _Drumheller_ says it recently took them five days to find someone willing to trade with a console player. After meeting another Diablo 4 player with lots of patience, the Redditor said they sat through three trades with the person in question – a process that took 40 minutes to complete.

Article continues after ad

The player wrote in part, “Only just yesterday I found someone nice enough to wait through 3 trades that took a total of 40 minutes while they were watching a movie.”

“How hard can it be to find a better solution than we currently have, literally anything would be better,” they continued.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Blizzard Entertainment

Even PC players are flocking to the post, specifically to “upvote for visibility” in the hopes that Blizzard will soon address the issue.

Article continues after ad

Many commenters offered what they believe to be good solutions to the Diablo 4 trading problems on console. One such suggestion reads, “When you trade gold, there should be a virtual keypad, problem solve. What we can do is upvote this to gain attention.”

Article continues after ad

Another player chimed in, saying, “I REALLY hope they add mouse+keyboard support for the game!”

Meanwhile, some longtime fans are saying players shouldn’t hold out much hope for change. After all, this selfsame issue plagued Diablo 3. “D3 has the same problem, OP. It hasn’t been fixed in the more than a decade that D3 has been around, so I wouldn’t hold my breath…”

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Blizzard developers have yet to formally acknowledge that the issue even exists.