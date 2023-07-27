Blizzard issues Diablo 4 ban warning against “game-modifying software”

Blizzard has issued a permanent ban warning that advises Diablo 4 players to stop using “game-modifying software.”

Mods have long been the norm in the PC gaming space. This even applied to Diablo 2’s PC community, and many still enjoy fan-made improvements and add-ons. Some modifications overhauled the graphics, while others targeted class-based adjustments.

But Blizzard clarified long before Diablo 3’s release that it had no intention of supporting mods. Diablo 4 sits in the same boat, but that hasn’t stopped some people from testing the waters.

Article continues after ad

As such, Blizzard has now come forward to note that even the use of non-cheating mods could result in a permanent ban.

Diablo 4 devs issues ban warning for players using mods

A Blizzard Forums post from Community Manager Adam Fletcher states that in order to keep Diablo 4 safe and fair, the “Game Security team constantly monitors for cheats and unauthorized modifications.”

As such, users should be advised that all who play D4 entered into Blizzard’s EULA agreement, which “explicitly prohibits cheating, bots, hacks, and any other unauthorized software which automates, modifies, or otherwise interferes with the game.”

Article continues after ad

Those who violate the agreement by installing “game-modifying software” may have their accounts subject to disciplinary action, which may include “permanent suspension,” Fletcher explained.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Blizzard Entertainment

In the ban warning, Fletcher specifically called out TurboHUD4 as a prohibited Diablo 4 mod. Some may find this particular mention a little odd given that TurboHUD4 isn’t a cheat-driven modification, per se.

On the contrary, it overhauls Diablo 4’s divisive UI and lets players customize the in-game overlay and better track progression. TurboHUD4 also features the ability to reveal a dungeon’s full map before a player explores it, so maybe that’s what caught Blizzard’s attention.

Article continues after ad

Either way, this stark warning indicates the studio will have no problem suspending anyone who infringes upon the EULA agreement.