New Destiny 2 armor mod finally addresses Gambit bug after years

A new class item mod introduced in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep has helped fix a long-standing bug in Gambit.

Gambit has seen better days in Destiny 2. What was once a core pillar of the Destiny experience now feels semi-abandoned. The mode hasn’t received a new map or a serious balance change in years. While you can still play it and have some fun, it needs some love if Bungie plans for it to have a future.

Article continues after ad

A good indication of this feeling of neglect is a years-old bug which sees motes that drop from enemies falling through the map in certain areas. Sometimes after a mote is created, it can fall through the floor, with no way to recover it.

It’s an infuriating bug, and even became an issue outside of Gambit in other content where motes were used. Most notoriously, this was an issue in the Garden of Salvation raid boss, Sanctified Mind. That fight uses the motes and an exact number are needed to start damage phases. That’s why when motes would fall through the map, it could cost entire runs.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, a solution has been offered to Destiny 2 players to mitigate this ongoing issue.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Powerful Attraction mod is here to help

In a Reddit post by Clap_Trap, they point out the new Class Armor mod Powerful Attraction can be used to suck up the motes that used to be unreachable. They even included a gif of the mod in action too.

You can put the Powerful Attraction mod on your class item.

Overall, this helps mitigate some armor charge changes, and it’s all about dragging orbs of power and motes to you. The description says: “Automatically collects nearby Orbs of Power when you activate your class ability”

Article continues after ad

This means, you only have to use your class ability near the motes to have them attract to you. Especially with some Hunter builds that focus on dodging often, you can be doing this all most constantly.

Of course, it would be nice if Bungie did find a fix for this long-standing issue, so players didn’t need to take up a mod slot on your class item. That said, it’s nice that there’s at least a solution, even if it feels a little like a workaround.