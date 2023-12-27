Destiny 2 solo players insist “frustrating” modifier is ruining The Coil

The current gameplay modifier in The Coil has left Destiny 2 solo players incredibly frustrated, believing Bungie is making the new seasonal activity unnecessarily punishing.

Gameplay modifiers are a core part of Destiny’s activities that offer an additional challenge. They range from simple modifiers like Ironclad increasing enemy shield to more complex modifiers like Airborne which pushes players to completely change their playstyle.

However, some modifiers have proved controversial with Guardians previously accusing Bungie of ruining seasonal activities with them.

Article continues after ad

Now, four months on, history has repeated itself with solo players desperate for Bungie to make a change and get rid of the looter shooter’s most troubling modifier, Togetherness.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 solo Guardians hate The Coil’s active modifier

Upset by the state of modifiers in The Coil, one Guardian posted on Reddit: “Bungie decision-makers once again proving they don’t pay attention to the actual game.”

In the lengthy rant, the disgruntled Guardian explained: “…with ‘togetherness’ as the modifier which will punish me for playing solo (as I often do). Grounded, no radar, heck, even *attrition* makes sense and does not discriminate against a solo player; but when you add ‘togetherness’ as a modifier, you’re just dooming those solo players that aren’t amazing.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The post goes on to accuse Bungie of “screwing over solo players,” through the use of modifiers like Togetherness. For those unaware, Togetherness is a modifier that reduces health regen unless a player is standing near another teammate meaning that during solo encounters it is always active.

Article continues after ad

Others were quick to agree, with one equally irritated fan responding: “This modifier needs to go. Not fun or challenging, just absolutely frustrating to experience.”

Another Destiny 2 player, who tried to see value in the modifier, couldn’t help but conclude that “it feels constraining, and just not fun,” even if the idea behind it isn’t that bad.

Article continues after ad

“Togetherness is a sh*te modifier even when you do have a fireteam. The new Match Game, if you will,” was the most upvoted comment suggesting the community isn’t fond of the modifier even when it’s working as intended.

Article continues after ad

Togetherness will remain the modifier in The Coil until the weekly reset on January 2, 2024. It is currently unknown what will take its place but some possible modifiers include Attrition, Grounded, Galvanized, and Epitaph.