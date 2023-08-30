Destiny 2 players accuse Bungie of “ruining” Altars of Summoning with modifiers

Destiny 2 players are not happy after the latest gameplay modifier for the seasonal activity – Altars of Summoning – was revealed. This follows last week’s modifier that proved equally unpopular with both limiting Guardians.

Season of the Witch has seen two new seasonal activities introduced, Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning. Outside of the rotating secret chests and elemental surges, Savathun’s Spire remains similar from week to week.

However, the same cannot be said of Altars of Summoning which welcomes a new gameplay modifier every week. These modifiers change how to approach the activity with some going as far as to punish certain playstyles and builds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s these gameplay modifiers that have been frustrating Destiny 2 players, with some going as far as to accuse Bungie of “ruining” the seasonal activity with them.

Destiny 2’s Altars of Summoning “ruined” by gameplay modifiers

Destiny 2 players have become frustrated by the Grounded gameplay modifier that is active in Altars of Summoning.

One upset Guardian posted on Reddit: “I sure do love Bungie ruining their own activities through putting the worst possible modifiers on them.”

The post elaborated: “Last week attrition, now this week with Grounded + Void Threat is even worse! Altars of Summoning is a great activity, please can it not be sabotaged with modifiers that actively make it a lot less fun?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Several replies agreed with the sentiment, questioning Bungie’s decision: “Bungie has demonstrated they can make something hard while still being fun. This is not it especially when you cram 7 Shriekers in the room and Lucent moths on every other enemy.”

Some focused their criticism more on Grounded itself: “Bungie: Actively tried to make Aerial combat a thing and put perks on Exotic armor to help with it. Also Bungie: Keeps Grounded as a modifier.”

Article continues after ad

The Grounded hatred continued with other Guardians stating “Suspend build Hunter with Grounded on is as fun as gliding your balls across sandpaper.” and “I can’t believe Grounded still exists.”

Article continues after ad

Not everyone was as concerned by the modifier, but rather the lack of pay off: “If the intention is to ruin the activity with modifiers then the developers should buff the rewards to compensate. No one would complain about dealing with Attrition if they were showered in Red Border weapons.”

Article continues after ad

Gameplay modifiers have been a long-standing feature of Destiny 2, serving to increase an activity’s difficulty and force players to adjust their loadouts. With some proving so unpopular though it might be time for Bungie to make changes.