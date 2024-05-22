Destiny 2 players want one simple Onslaught change that would make a huge difference

Onslaught is one of the more recent additions to Destiny 2, added to the game via the Into the Light update. As such, players are keen to share their feedback, with many feeling that one simple change would improve the horde mode considerably.

Onslaught is a wave-based PvE mode that tasks players with defending key areas in the face of incursions by The Witness’ forces. It features 10 or 50 waves for players to survive (depending on the version) and offers a more challenging Legend difficulty variant.

In a fast-paced mode like Onslaught, small changes can make a huge difference to a team’s chance of success. As part of that, many would like developer Bungie to add a wave counter to the screen at all times, allowing them to better keep track of progress.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 players want Bungie to add a wave counter to Onslaught

Explaining why this feature would be useful, one fan expressed, “Just a really small but really needed QOL change for Onslaught. The current wave you’re on should literally always be displayed on screen for every single second of a run. The fact that it is never visible unless you’re currently in a non-boss wave seems pretty weird lol.”

Article continues after ad

They continued, “Just a big ol’ “WAVE 35” in the corner ALL THE TIME,” making it clear exactly what change they feel Bungie needs to make.

Another added: “Completely agree. Aside from ‘WTF killed me?’ the most used phrase during Onslaught is ‘Which round are we doing?’ when I play with a mic.”

Article continues after ad

The idea behind this suggestion is that it makes things more convenient and gives Guardians more information to plan. Incidentally, players in the same thread also called for a bank to store Scrap, so that teams can contribute to each other’s accumulated total.

Making this point, a different player stated, “I just wish if you’re short you could put in what you have and have your teammate fill the rest. Or have a bank at the ADU for you to donate scrap. Plenty of times, I came up short for an upgrade or purchase”

The future for Onslaught is unclear, with Bungie tight-lipped on the fate of the horde mode after the release of The Final Shape. The Destiny 2 developer has been known to remove beloved content with Sunsetting being the most infamous example.

Article continues after ad