Destiny 2 Onslaught’s most innovative feature needs to come to more activities

Onslaught introduced Weapon Attunement to Destiny 2, which has proven to be an innovative solution to bad luck mitigation, but its potential goes far beyond just the Horde game mode.

Weapon Attunement is a new mechanic introduced in Into The Light for the Onslaught activity. It allows Guardians to attune one of 12 Brave Arsenal Weapons, greatly increasing their odds of rolling that specific weapon whenever loot is received.

However, Weapon Attunement is being removed in The Final Shape. It will return during Episode One: Echoes, as confirmed in the April 18 TWID, but only for the Brave Arsenal weapons.

This is a shame, as Weapon Attunement is an innovative idea that would improve loot farming in several activities. Most notably, Dares of Eternity, Dungeons, and Lost Sectors.

Fixing Destiny 2’s loot problem

Dares of Eternity would benefit the most from Weapon Attunement. Xur’s six-man activity features a loot pool that rotates weekly. This massive loot pool includes 33 weapons, with each set of 11 only being available once every three weeks.

There’s currently no way to focus or attune any of these weapons. This makes it hard to get a specific weapon from Dares of Eternity and practically impossible to get a god roll. However, the grind would become much more bearable if you could attune these weapons.

This wouldn’t just improve the experience for those already grinding Dares of Eternity but also give other players a reason to get involved. Right now, most Guardians aren’t touching Dares, as the grind to get specific weapons is just too much. However, Weapon Attunement would fix this and give the three-year-old activity new life.

It’s a similar story with Lost Sectors, which are currently the only effective way to get World Loot Pool Weapons. Each day, a new Lost Sector rotates in, offering four weapons for Guardians to farm. On Master difficulty, you will always receive one of these four featured World Loot Pool Weapons, but it can still be an intense grind to get a specific roll.

Once again, this problem is solved by Weapon Attunement. By allowing Destiny 2 players to attune one of the four featured weapons each day makes it much more viable to actively farm Lost Sectors. Sooner or later, adding this mechanic would guarantee a desirable drop without making the activity too easy.

Bungie Farming specific weapons in Dares of Eternity is notoriously time-consuming.

Delving into the dungeon

Dungeons would also benefit from Weapon Attunement, though not to the same degree as the other two activities. A big difference with dungeons is that loot is specific to certain encounters, so you can farm one encounter over and over. This makes the grind a little less luck-based than Dares or Lost Sectors.

Even so, most dungeons do not have any form of bad luck mitigation. This can become a real headache when farming meta weapons like Cold Comfort from Ghosts of the Deep, Matador 64 from Grasp of Avarice, and Indebted Kindness from Warlord’s Ruin.

This problem became apparent following the Prophecy Dungeon loot refresh in February. That update overhauled the dungeon’s loot table, introducing powerful weapons like Adjudicator and Prosecutor. Farming them is a pain, though, as bad luck can easily turn the task of getting a single god roll into a monotonous marathon.

Bungie Prophecy became a must-farm dungeon after its loot table was refreshed in Season 23.

Weapon attunement isn’t a universal solution

Though Weapon Attunement would be great in these specific activities, it wouldn’t be suitable for others like Raids, seasonal content, and Nightfalls. These playlists already have forms of bad luck mitigation, with Red Border Weapons and Focusing filling that role.

Stacking Weapon Attunement on top of those existing systems would have undesired side effects. Most notably, it would trivialize the grind to acquire some of Destiny 2’s best weapons and potentially even devalue crafting. Even more so than the upcoming changes, which will allow you to enhance perks on non-crafted weapons in The Final Shape.

However, there’s no denying that some Destiny 2 weapons are simply not viable to farm as things stand. A long-term solution to this needs to be considered, and Bungie has already found the solution. Implement Weapon Attunement to more activities, and the loot problem goes away.

