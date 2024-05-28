Destiny 2 should bring Pantheon-like twist to another beloved activity

When Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches on June 4, Guardians will simultaneously be bidding farewell to one of the looter shooter’s most popular additions.

Into The Light – a small-scale, free update meant to tide players over in the content lull left behind by The Final Shape’s delay – introduced two key features. Onslaught, a wave-based tower defence mode that yields Limited Edition Brave weapons, and Pantheon.

The latter is a mash-up that strips encounters from Raids new and old, stitches them together to form a formidable gauntlet, and lavishes those who triumph with loot.

Reception to the limited-time mode has proven so popular that fans have called on Bungie to deliver something similar for Destiny 2’s Dungeons.

“Bungie should definitely do a Pantheon for Dungeons! I know everyone has said it, however, some of the Dungeons surpass Raids in content, story, and even some gear,” said one fan on Reddit eager to see the idea become reality.

Bungie Destiny 2’s Prophecy Dungeon has two major boss encounters

It’s a great idea on paper, but others joining the discussion have pointed out potential pitfalls that could pour water on the concept. “All of them are designed to be soloed, so limited complexity could be a weird thing to get around,” one respondee pointed out.

Dungeons as they exist are designed to be cleared either solo or as part of a group. The simpler mechanics would likely require tuning and more development time to get right if access was locked to a specific group size.

On the flip side, if Bungie does see value in remixing Dungeons, a huge boon would be ease of access to their respective Exotics. Pantheon made Touch of Malice, Collective Obligation, and Conditional Finality guaranteed drops for anyone who completed a full run on a specific week. If Dungeons followed the same suit, Hierarchy of Needs, Buried Bloodline, and The Navigator would be easier to obtain.

A Guardian can dream, right?