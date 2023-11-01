Destiny 2 players shocked Bungie thought “lackluster” Lightfall was sustainable

With reports claiming Bungie’s layoffs were partly caused by missed revenue targets, Destiny 2 players can’t help but wonder why higher-ups thought the “lackluster” Lightfall DLC would be sustainable.

Bungie recently laid off 8 percent of its workforce, with 100 people losing their jobs ahead of the holidays. According to a report from Bloomberg, employees were informed earlier in October that the firm would miss its revenue targets by a whopping 45 percent.

Developers were, thus, encouraged to right the course of Destiny 2. Two weeks later, surprise layoffs rocked the company.

Given Destiny 2’s recent releases, specifically the Lightfall expansion, fans are wondering why revenue projections were so high.

Destiny 2 fans say Bungie’s Lightfall expansion wasn’t sustainable

As talk about the Bungie layoffs persists, one Reddit user pointed out the irrationality of executives believing Lightfall offered a viable content plan.

“So Lightfall as an ‘expansion’ only gave us one new strike, a raid, nothing for gambit and nothing for PvP, so who thought that was sustainable?” the Redditor asked.

The user knows there’s much the public doesn’t understand about the company’s projections, but “this lackluster ‘expansion’ that barely expanded the game in any shape other than Neptune, Strand, and a new raid ain’t it chief.”

Several other longtime Destiny fans chimed in to agree. One person stated that while players usually move on to Ritual Playlists after finishing the DLC, even that content has seen better days. “Once players are done with expansion and seasonal content, they go play ritual Playlists. But wait… Ritual Playlists are in bad shape. And you wonder why player retention is failing.”

More people joined the conversation to ensure the blame landed in its proper place – Bungie leadership. Another Redditor said of Bungie’s ill-received Destiny 2 Lightfall content: “Remember, the devs are ultimately just doing what they’re told. Incompetent management is what made Lightfall a disaster, nothing else…”

Whatever way you slice it, it’s unfortunate that so many people were given the axe over decisions beyond their control.