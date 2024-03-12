Destiny 2 players slam Guardian Games activity as a “disaster”

Destiny 2 players have slammed the Guardian Games’ daily focused activity as a “disaster” as next to no one is queueing for the mode, leaving it deserted.

The Guardian Games has returned once more to Destiny 2. The annual event sees classes from all over take part in an all-out battle to see who will reign supreme. This mainly involves collecting contender medals by completing cards that see Guardians partake in various playlist activities like Strikes and more.

Guardian Games 2024 has introduced a new daily focused activity, that rewards bonuses if you partake in them. This should in theory encourage players to do a variety of activities, as the daily focused activity would switch throughout the event.

Article continues after ad

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case for Guardian Games 2024, as many players have complained that the focus activity has barely anyone running it, making the event feel deserted.

Many Destiny 2 players have labeled the daily focused activity as a “disaster”, simply due to the fact so few are queueing for it.

Article continues after ad

“Not only does this game not explain to anyone the crazy amount of rewards you get when your class wins the activity, or even how the focus activity even works to begin with, but its system of finding anyone to actually get a match going is atrocious,” one post on the matter read.

Article continues after ad

Others chimed in, sharing that they’re also having trouble finding matches.

“It feels like no one is playing anymore. And with the matchmaking taking so long it’s no wonder…Second day I just gave up on this sh*t,” they pointed out.

“Guardian Games in general is a disaster,” another player agreed.

It’s uncertain if Bungie has any plans to revamp Guardian Games in the future, but it seems their attempts in 2024 have not gone down well with the player base.