Destiny 2 players furious with major ammo issues in Season of the Wish

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish has been engulfed with a varying number of problems. However, one issue that has become excessively prevalent recently is the ammo economy, and players are not happy about it.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish introduced several changes that nerfed the whole idea of spamming abilities. This means using something like Titan Hammer to do boss DPS is no longer a viable option. However, using abilities to deal damage was something that kept the ammo problem in check.

The only time players ran into ammo issues in the game was during day one raids where the bosses are significantly more tanky. The nerfs to ability usage have exposed the ammo issues as now players have to rely more on using weapons instead of abilities.

The brand-new Warlord’s Ruin dungeon sort of made the problem even more prominent as players constantly ran out of ammo and the drop rate of heavy bricks is very low. As it happens, players are unhappy about it.

Destiny 2 players are frustrated with the state of ammo economy in Season of the Wish

The discussion regarding ammo problems was started by a Reddit user Atomicapples. The player claimed, “If this is a game about shooting our guns then you should really let us shoot our guns Bungie.” They further continued, “Every activity, every dungeon encounter, every high end piece of content in the game being reduced to a primary ammo fest.”

Lastly, they concluded with the statement, “Oh yeah and literally this season they removed landing in activities with full Kinetic special ammo, something we’ve had for 3 years since Beyond Light launched in November 2020. ” As it happens, other players also joined into the conversation as most of them share the same sentiment.

One such player commented, “I was on final boss of the new dungeon last night and no-one was getting bricks so I had to sacrifice my entire build and switch just so we actually do damage.” Another player chimed in, “Friend and I spent, no joke over 10 minutes trying to get heavy ammo for the last stand part of the finalboss of the dungeon last night.”

One Reddit user also mentioned, “If they want gun dominance and abilities to just be “extra” I need ammo.” Lastly, a user claimed, “Barely got heavy drops when we were both running finder/scout and we were both running exotic primary.”

Therefore, it is safe to say that the ability nerfs is making content clear more frustrating than challenging. It is because the only reason players cannot go through tough content is because they have no ammo. It is unclear how Bungie will solve this, but for the time being, the problem seems to be causing major discourse in the community.