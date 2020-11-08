 Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals end event: location, date & time, more - Dexerto
Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals end event: location, date & time, more

Published: 8/Nov/2020 22:34

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Exo Stranger Season of Arrivals
At the conclusion of Destiny 2’s Season of the Worthy, Bungie put on a spectacle for players with the game’s first live event. As the launch of Beyond Light approaches, the developer looks to wind down the current season with another in-game experience for players to enjoy.

The Destiny franchise has evolved in many ways since the release of Destiny 1 in 2014. Throughout the lifetime of Destiny 2, developer Bungie has looked for new ways to provide players with fun and interesting in-game experiences.

In year 3, Bungie reached new heights of player engagement with the game’s first live event. On June 6, Guardians who loaded into the Tower witnessed Rasputin shoot down the Almighty and thwart the Cabal’s attempt to destroy the Last City.

As the Season of Arrivals comes to a close, Bungie is looking to provide players with another in-game experience prior to the launch of Beyond Light.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Pyramid Darkness
Players can expect another in-game event on November 9 to close out the Season of Arrivals.

Destiny 2 game director confirms live event

While the last in-game event was hyped up during Season of the Worthy via public events, posts from Bungie, and watching the Almighty approach the Last City, the developer has been more tight-lipped on plans for this season’s event.

Despite a lack of build-up, Destiny 2’s game director Luke Smith confirmed in a tweet that players should expect an event to close out the game’s current season.

Smith let players know that the event would be small, saying “It’s nothing too crazy, just a little time to chill in the Tower before the lights go out.” While not an official confirmation, it seems likely that this live event will not be on the same scale as Rasputin’s showdown with the Almighty in Season of the Worthy.

The live event: when and where

Although the game director’s tweet did not include any specific dates or times for the event, some clues can be picked up from Bungie’s latest TWAB (This Week at Bungie) post.

The developer confirmed that on November 9 at 4 PM PST, players will be kicked from the game and required to download an update before logging back in. At 6:50 PM PST players will no longer be able to sign in to Destiny 2, and will be unable to get back into the game until 9 AM PST on November 10, with the launch of Beyond Light.

Destiny 2 Tower Ikora
Guardians should be in the Tower on Monday to catch the in-game event.

Players have speculated that the small update being made on the afternoon of November 9 will prepare the game for its second live event, to occur sometime between 4-7 PM PST.

Any Guardians interested in the live event closing out the Season of Arrivals should be in the Tower between 4:00-7:00 PM PST (7:00-10:00 PM EST) on November 9. Destiny 2’s new expansion Beyond Light and the Season of the Hunt are scheduled to launch the following day, November 10.

How to pre-load Destiny 2 Beyond Light: PS4, Xbox, PC

Published: 8/Nov/2020 17:16 Updated: 8/Nov/2020 17:28

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Beyond Light title screen
The release of Destiny 2’s newest expansion, Beyond Light, is quickly approaching. To help players get a head-start on the installation process, Bungie is rolling out pre-loads on consoles and PC.

Beyond Light, this year’s Destiny 2 fall expansion, is scheduled for release on Tuesday, November 10. Guardians are scrambling to wrap up any lingering activities they have not completed.

With the massive changes coming to the world of Destiny 2, players are hard at work completing activities and chasing gear that will no longer be accessible with the release of Beyond Light.

In addition to completing any in-game activities being shelved on November 10, Destiny 2 players now have the chance to pre-load the expansion onto their hardware ahead of its official release.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Pyramid ship
Destiny 2 players can pre-load Beyond Light to help jump-start their exploration of Europa.

Beyond Light pre-load instructions

To address any confusion on the pre-load process, Bungie provided players with instructions on how to pre-load the game’s new files onto their console or PC.

The timeline and method for installing the game’s new patch will depend on which platform the game will be played on.

Per the information provided by Bungie, players should follow the steps outlined below for each platform when pre-loading Beyond Light:

  • PlayStation: PS Plus users are now able to pre-load Beyond Light by following these instructions (all PlayStation users will be able to pre-load beginning November 8, at 8 PM PST):
    • Note: Bungie has recommended that PlayStation players should avoid deleting the version of Destiny 2 currently installed on their console, as this will not speed up the Beyond Light pre-download process
    • Navigate to Destiny 2
    • Select “Options”
    • Choose the “Check for Updates” selection
  • Xbox: the Beyond Light pre-load for Xbox users will be available after 7 PM PST on November 9. Xbox players should make sure auto update is configured correctly on their console
  • PC: players on PC will be able to pre-load Beyond Light after 7 PM PST on November 9. Bungie confirmed the update should be put into Steam’s download queue automatically once available
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Europa
Bungie has confirmed the storage space required to download Beyond Light.

Bungie also notified players of the storage requirements for the expansion, depending on the hardware being used to play the game. Details on the storage space needed and size of the game install for the older console generation, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and PC can be found below:

  • PlayStation 4:
    • Storage needed: 171.68 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 70.78 GB
  • PlayStation 5:
    • Storage needed: 70.78 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 70.78 GB
  • Xbox One:
    • Storage needed: 65.7 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 65.7 GB
  • Xbox Series X/S:
    • Storage needed: 65.7 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 65.7 GB
  • PC:
    • Storage needed: 186.2 GB
    • Beyond Light install size: 69.7 GB

Bungie has clarified that the larger storage requirements for Playstation 4 and PC include the currently-installed versions of the game, plus the Beyond Light pre-load. For PC players, the 186.2 GB storage requirement is based on the maximum amount of space required. The actual PC storage requirements will vary based on the language in which the game is installed.

Destiny 2 Gnawing Hunger
Guardians should make sure to farm any god-rolls they need before the launch of Beyond Light.

Final checklist for Beyond Light

With the launch of Beyond Light approaching on November 10, Destiny 2 players are counting down the seconds until they can jump into the game’s new content.

With a new location to explore, quests to complete, and exciting gear to acquire, Guardians will have their hands full in the weeks after the expansion’s release.

Whether it’s stacking bounties, grinding god-rolls, or claiming their Forerunner title before the end of Season 12, Guardians should make sure to complete any expiring activities before the launch of Beyond Light on November 10.