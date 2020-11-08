Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals end event: location, date & time, more - Dexerto

At the conclusion of Destiny 2’s Season of the Worthy, Bungie put on a spectacle for players with the game’s first live event. As the launch of Beyond Light approaches, the developer looks to wind down the current season with another in-game experience for players to enjoy.

The Destiny franchise has evolved in many ways since the release of Destiny 1 in 2014. Throughout the lifetime of Destiny 2, developer Bungie has looked for new ways to provide players with fun and interesting in-game experiences.

In year 3, Bungie reached new heights of player engagement with the game’s first live event. On June 6, Guardians who loaded into the Tower witnessed Rasputin shoot down the Almighty and thwart the Cabal’s attempt to destroy the Last City.

As the Season of Arrivals comes to a close, Bungie is looking to provide players with another in-game experience prior to the launch of Beyond Light.

Destiny 2 game director confirms live event

While the last in-game event was hyped up during Season of the Worthy via public events, posts from Bungie, and watching the Almighty approach the Last City, the developer has been more tight-lipped on plans for this season’s event.

Despite a lack of build-up, Destiny 2’s game director Luke Smith confirmed in a tweet that players should expect an event to close out the game’s current season.

"Is there an end of season event?"

We have a small event to close out Season of Arrivals. We wanted it to be a surprise but an email accidentally mentioned it! It's nothing too crazy, just a little time to chill in the Tower before the Lights go out. See you soon. — Luke Smith ❄️🥶❄️ (@thislukesmith) November 6, 2020

Smith let players know that the event would be small, saying “It’s nothing too crazy, just a little time to chill in the Tower before the lights go out.” While not an official confirmation, it seems likely that this live event will not be on the same scale as Rasputin’s showdown with the Almighty in Season of the Worthy.

The live event: when and where

Although the game director’s tweet did not include any specific dates or times for the event, some clues can be picked up from Bungie’s latest TWAB (This Week at Bungie) post.

The developer confirmed that on November 9 at 4 PM PST, players will be kicked from the game and required to download an update before logging back in. At 6:50 PM PST players will no longer be able to sign in to Destiny 2, and will be unable to get back into the game until 9 AM PST on November 10, with the launch of Beyond Light.

Players have speculated that the small update being made on the afternoon of November 9 will prepare the game for its second live event, to occur sometime between 4-7 PM PST.

Any Guardians interested in the live event closing out the Season of Arrivals should be in the Tower between 4:00-7:00 PM PST (7:00-10:00 PM EST) on November 9. Destiny 2’s new expansion Beyond Light and the Season of the Hunt are scheduled to launch the following day, November 10.