Destiny 2 players call for serious changes to “rancid” weapon class

Destiny 2 players want High-Impact Frame Auto Rifles buffed believing the weapon class needs some “serious changes” to make the archetype worth using.

It’s no secret that Auto Rifles see plenty of use but one weapon type has remained largely neglected by the community, High-Impact Frame ARs. Also known as ‘360s’, these slow-firing rifles have struggled to gain popularity with them often not being competitive, especially in PvE.

Upset by the state of these weapons, a Destiny 2 player stated, “360 autos still feel and perform terribly. they need some serious changes.”

The Reddit post then expressed, “It’s no secret that 360s just flat out suck. like really hard,” criticizing the Frame’s poor handling and slow fire rate before branding them the “worst feeling weapons in the game.”

Considering the options, OP proposed, “They just need to go. like completely converted,” believing that all High-Impact Frame Auto Rifles should either be changed into Lightweight Frame ARs (450s) or 390s. This latter fire rate was exclusive to Vex Mythoclast before it was nerfed in Season of the Witch.

Agreeing with the post one user replied, “Making them 390s will greatly help them, its one of the reasons why Vex felt so good back then.”

The criticism of 360s continued with another player saying, “According to Bungie, and on paper it seems like they should be awesome, but I’ve got a crafted Age-Old Bond that I just cannot perform with in pvp or pve,” before claiming Bungie’s “secret sauce went rancid,” when creating this weapon frame.

Further detailing where High Impact Frame Auto Rifles struggle most, a different player explained, “…they need more help in pve than in pvp, i always felt they hit quite well in pvp as far back as the one from season of arrivals. in pve they always felt like they dont do enough damage per shot to normal enemies compared to their faster firing sisters.”

Though High Impact Frame ARs aren’t in a good place right now a buff could save them similar to the Hand Cannon overhaul that made Destiny’s most iconic weapons meta again.