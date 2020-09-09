Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost: leaked Halloween skins & cosmetics, more

Destiny’s annual Halloween-themed event, Festival of the Lost, is set to return once again in 2020 and brand-new leaks have given us our first-look at some of the upcoming loot.

Festival of the Lost is one of many limited-time events in Destiny 2 that takes from real-world festivities. The Halloween-inspired event often has players dressing up in costumes, walking through a cobweb-filled version of the Tower, and hunting down fresh loot.

Advertisement

While goofy masks and silly items are often front and center, there’s always some powerful items up for grabs as well. 2020 looks to be no different as entirely new armor sets have been leaked for all three classes.

Along with sparrows and Ghost Shells, a ton of information has been datamined well ahead of an official reveal. Here’s what we know from a first-look at leaked Festival of the Lost images.

Advertisement

Three new armor sets appear to be ratcheting up the fright like never before. Warlock’s have a fancy, vampire-esque suit to look forward to.

Meanwhile, Hunters are set to don a red riding hood inspired costume with a wolf’s head and chilling yellow eyes. Last but not least is the new Titan armor that appears to reflect some kind of infected monster that’s broken free from its shackles.

Read more: Destiny 2 confirms everything being vaulted in Year 4

All three are incredibly detailed and stand out from any armor set currently available in Destiny. Expect them to be extremely popular throughout the event as players dress up for the spooky celebration.

Advertisement

The next leaked image gives us a look at two upcoming items. One is a spiderweb riddled sparrow and the other is a Ghost Shell wearing a witch’s hat

Read more: Destiny hits new player record after Bungie disables SBMM

In the final leak, all three armor sets are shown in front of what appears to be a Trials of Osiris icon. They show Guardians emoting in new ways, potentially to give the opposing trio a fright.

No date has been locked in for the upcoming Festival of the Lost event. Thought the festivities always kick off towards the end of October, right in time for Halloween.

Advertisement

It’ll almost certainly mark the final limited-time event before the next major content drop. Beyond Light is set to release on November 10 and could be the darkest expansion yet.