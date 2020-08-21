Destiny 2 confirms everything being vaulted in Year 4: Beyond Light

The Destiny 2 community has been waiting with bated breath after Bungie announced that a heap of content would be vaulted in Year Four. With Beyond Light just around the corner, we now have a clear idea of everything that’ll be going away this November.

Since its release in 2017, Destiny 2 has been growing with each new batch of content. Every major storyline, all of the new destinations, it was all squished into a single version of the game. We ultimately reached a breaking point where it became too difficult to fit new content in without tarnishing the experience, Bungie revealed in June.

As a result, a wide array of content quickly landed on the chopping block. A number of full planets and all of the associated content were at risk. The overall size of Destiny 2 had to be reduced in order to make way for Beyond Light.

While Mars, Io, Titan, Mercury, and the Leviathan were previously confirmed for the Destiny Content Vault, Bungie has now revealed every single piece of content that will be plucked on November 10.

How Core Activities will be impacted in Year 4 of Destiny 2

With five full locations being removed from Destiny in the coming months, that means every instance of the space will be gone. From Lost Sectors to PVP maps and Strikes, the removal of a Destination pulls a heap of associated content. In total, seven Strikes will no longer be playable after the release of Beyond Light. The Strikes being removed are as follows:

Io

The Pyramidion

The Festering Core

Titan

Savathun’s Song

Mars

Strange Terrain

Will of the Thousands

Mercury

Tree of Probabilities

A Garden World

On top of this PVE content, competitive action will also be shaken up in a big way. The Content Vault is set to claim 11 different Crucible maps as well as seven PVP modes as well. In their place, Momentum Control and Scorched are set to be ‘unvaulted’ as returning playlists. Though no exact date is set for their arrival. Here’s what’s leaving the Crucible on November 10.

PVP Maps

Meltdown

Solitude

Retribution

The Citadel

Emperor’s Respite

Equinox

Eternity

Firebase Echo

Gambler’s Ruin

Legion’s Gulch

Vostok

PVP Modes

Supremacy

Countdown

Lockdown

Breakthrough

Doubles

As expected, the removal of these key Destinations will also impact Gambit in a big way. Expect to see the available maps shrink by a third of its current size. Both Dreaming City and Tangled Shore locations will only be around for the next few months until they’re vaulted. Here are the two locations leaving Gambit on November 10.

Gambit Maps

Cathedral of Scars

Kell’s Grave

How Raids and Dungeons will be impacted in Year 4 of Destiny 2

Alongside the standard batch of content across Destiny’s core modes, the more challenging Raids and Dungeons will also be moving around. With the removal of The Leviathan in its entirety, all Year One endgame activities will no longer be available. That alone has four raid experiences on the way out as Beyond Light draws near. Here’s a rundown on every raid being pulled from Destiny 2.

Raids

Leviathan

Eater of Worlds

Spire of Stars

Scourge of the Past

Crown of Sorrows

If you’re a fan of Dungeons, however, fear not as absolutely nothing will be changing on that front. All three Dungeons in the game today will still remain active moving into year four.

Additional content being vaulted in Year 4 of Destiny 2

Alongside these lists of soon-to-be vaulted content, there are few minor tweaks that will be made to the core gameplay experience. For instance, 16 Exotic weapon quests will soon be a thing of the past. From the MIDA Multi-tool, to Izanagi’s Burden, players will no longer have to complete associated questilines. Instead, in year four, these will all be available “through a new Memorial kiosk situated among the Vault kiosks in the Tower.”

In terms of Exotic Catalysts, things get a little murky. If you don’t have a certain Catalyst by the time year four rolls around, there’s no telling when you’ll be able to grab it in the future. There will be no way to unlock certain Catalysts once they’re vaulted, though Bungie assured they will “come out of the vault in a future Season.”

Last but not least, the starting experience for new players is changing in a huge way. With the year one locations being removed, the entire base game storyline for Destiny 2 will no longer be playable. To address this, Bungie is “building a new, expanded Guardian origin story on the Cosmodrome.” This is set to launch alongside the major year four update and will be free to all players.