Destiny 2 unveils first look at new Stasis powers coming in Beyond Light

Destiny 2 players have finally got their first proper look at the new ‘Stasis’ subclass coming to Bungie’s long-standing franchise in its fourth-year Beyond Light expansion, and let’s just say evil has never looked so good.

As the long-running Destiny franchise dives headfirst into a “new era” with the release of its fourth-year expansion ‘Beyond Light,’ there was bound to be a bit of a mixup to the tried and true formula Bungie has stuck to since 2014.

That expected shakeup has come in the form of a new element, Stasis, which Bungie unveiled in a July 23 trailer during the Xbox expo. The icy-power was on full display in the 81-second teaser video, which showed Guardians freezing foes, smashing enemies, and even wielding a mysterious frozen wand.

“Rooted in Darkness, Guardians will wield this new elemental power alongside Arc, Solar, and Void, summon epic supers to dominate the battlefield,” the Beyond Light trailer description reads.

Read more: Destiny 2 announces major Beyond Light delays

It also confirmed each Destiny 2 class ⁠— Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters ⁠— would "use Stasis in a different way". This is no surprise, to be fair, considering all the different variants each class the franchise has used so far.

Bungie shows off Stasis power

Stasis’ power, which was on full display in the hype video, certainly seems ready to take Destiny by storm too. Guardians can be seen building ice platforms they can vault over and freezing hordes of AI opponents for a final slam dunk.

The moment that has the Destiny community bubbling with excitement, however, is a short casting animation for one of the abilities. The Guardian in question whips out an ice wand to use their new Stasis power; talk about dialing up the fantasy elements in Year 4!

Stasis is a completely new fourth element. That means some Beyond Light guns will be handed the new damage type. That includes the mysterious new weapon teased at the end of the trailer; it looks like nothing we’ve seen in Destiny.

How to get the new Stasis power

One thing the trailer failed to reveal was how Guardians would get their hands on this brand new magic ice. We can probably speculate though; the Darkness has landed on Europa, and huge pyramids are appearing on plenty of planets.

Read more: Destiny hits new player record after Bungie disables SBMM

Players will likely be given a choice to pledge themselves to the Darkness. In return, they'll be handed the Stasis power. That could even lead into the World of Warcraft-style Vanguard vs the Darkness split Bungie has been teasing too.

Unfortunately, there’s still a bit of a wait until we can get our hands on the new-look Stasis subclass in-game. The franchise’s Year 4 expansion has been delayed by nearly two months from its original September 22 release date.

The Destiny 2 developers confirmed the news in a Bungie.net blog post on July 16. The devs explained the last-minute swap was “best for the game,” after they realized the original date was going to be a “big ask” in the current climate.